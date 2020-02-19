A second Chinese national has been isolated in his house in Nakuru County as authorities seek to establish whether he has the Coronavirus infection.

The man jetted into the country from a holiday in China on Sunday.

Authorities were forced to quarantine the man after he was found to have an upper respiratory tract infection.

2 Chinese nationals isolated in Kitui, Nakuru over suspected Coronavirus symptoms. Both arrived in the country from China on February 16, 2020

Nakuru Town West Deputy County Commissioner Elmi Shaffi confirmed the situation stating that it is residents of Upper Hill Estate, Nakuru who reported that the man looked sickly.

Similarly, workers at a construction camp in Kitui county reported a suspected case of the deadly infection saying that the man had been brought into the camp in a Toyota Probox and that he looked gravely ill.

Kenyan medics afraid to examine suspected Coronavirus patients

Commissioner Shaffi added that medics had expressed concerns over examining the suspected case.

"I informed medical officer to pick the patient with an ambulance to a nearby hospital but they informed me that he such patients could not be transferred because they can easily spread the virus.

"Health workers are too scared of visiting him after he was found to have respiratory condition," he stated.