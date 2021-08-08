The National Youth Service (NYS) has taken action following a viral clip of two servicemen assaulting a civilian.
Action after NYS servicemen caught on camera assaulting a civilian
The two were captured beating a civilian on a bus
In an official statement, NYS stated that an official investigation had been taken up by its Internal Affairs Unit.
The youth service further added that disciplinary action will be taken against the two officers noting that their behaviour did not reflect what NYS espouses.
"Our attention is drawn to a clip doing rounds in social media, of NYS personnel involved in altercation with unidentified man. This action don't portray what we believe in as a SERVICE. Our Internal Affairs Unit has already taken disciplinary action against the personnel involved," the statement read.
