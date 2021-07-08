Autopsy reveals what killed officer Kangogo's 2nd victim

According to autopsy report, Peter Ndwiga, who was the officer's second victim died of excessive bleeding in the brain.

Pathologists also noted that the fatal wound which caused the hemorrhaging entered through his left ear and exited his skull through the right side.

The autopsy was conducted at the General Kago Funeral Home in Thika.

Preliminary reports indicate that Ms Kangogo lured Ndwiga to a hotel in Kimbo area along Thika Road where he met his death.

Pulse Live Kenya

In a statement published on Tuesday, DCI warned that the female cop - Corporal Caroline Kangogo - had gone rogue and had since killed two men already.

According to the statement, the female officer lured one of her victims to a hotel room where she later killed him in cold blood.

DCI further warned that the rogue officer is armed and is being considered dangerous.

Part of the officer's alleged modus operandi is dressing in a buibui, DCI reported.

One of the suspect's victims was a fellow serviceman, Constable John Ogweno who was based in Nakuru County.

"Detectives are looking for a female Police Officer who has gone berserk and is on a killing spree. Corporal Caroline Kangogo, the suspect behind the killing of Police Constable John Ogweno, in Nakuru, has shot dead yet another man in cold blood.

"The suspect who is armed and dangerous has been on the run since early yesterday morning, after she killed constable John Ogweno, who was based in Nakuru. We are cautioning members of the public especially men to be on the lookout for the rogue officer, ho is luring men to her trap before executing them in cold blood. Let nobody trust her since she is armed and dangerous," the DCI statement read in part.