RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

BBC employee had won a grant hours before she died - brother reveals

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Kate Michell was murdered on Friday in Nairobi.

BBC employee Kate Michell had won a grant hours before she died in Kenya, brother reveals.
BBC employee Kate Michell had won a grant hours before she died in Kenya, brother reveals.

It has emerged that BBC staffer Kate Mitchell, who was found murdered in her hotel room in Kenya, had secured funding for her next project.

Recommended articles

The last funding application Mitchell made was successful and will benefit an education project in Ethiopia revealed her brother Peter Mitchell.

In an interview with BBC, Mitchell said: "She sadly didn't get to hear that she got that grant. It came through over the weekend after she died. But that's a small final victory."

The late, who worked for the BBC Media Action charity was found stabbed on Friday, November 19 shortly after an emergency alarm was activated in her room.

Police said the window to her eighth-floor hotel room had been broken and the body of a man Mitchell had been with earlier was found on the ground below.

Tamati Mauti, the Kenyan man who is suspected to be the killer of Mitchell
Tamati Mauti, the Kenyan man who is suspected to be the killer of Mitchell Pulse Live Kenya

Main suspect

Officials aware of the probe say Henry Tamati Mauti, the Kenyan man who is suspected to be the killer of Mitchell, was known to her and was helping her move around.

The man, a graduate of United States International University (USIU), had studied radiography. The motive of the incident is yet to be established.

The BBC described Mitchell as “positive, fun, driven and extremely talented” and said her work made a huge difference to communities across the globe, addressing poverty and inequality.

The broadcaster said it is working with the Government to establish the circumstances around Mitchell’s death, although it believes it was not linked to her work.

Mitchell’s brother paid tribute to her and said: “Kate was a deeply beloved daughter, sister and friend, and we are only beginning to realise the magnitude of her loss.

Kate loved her work and was tireless in her efforts to make the world a better place. She leaves behind many, many beloved friends and colleagues around the world.

We want to extend our sympathies to everyone who knew, worked with and loved her, and our sincere thanks for the many messages of comfort we have received.”

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DCI Kinoti's prison sentence takes new twist

DCI Kinoti's prison sentence takes new twist

BBC employee had won a grant hours before she died - brother reveals

BBC employee had won a grant hours before she died - brother reveals

Its so heartless - decries teacher after being served transfer letter in hospital

Its so heartless - decries teacher after being served transfer letter in hospital

Kenyans will now be able to launch rockets into space

Kenyans will now be able to launch rockets into space

CCTV captures how Kisumu bank robbers escaped after 3-hour shootout

CCTV captures how Kisumu bank robbers escaped after 3-hour shootout

Kenya signs 8 key agreements with South Africa to usher new dawn

Kenya signs 8 key agreements with South Africa to usher new dawn

New twist as Kenyan Embassy denies Miguna ‘emergency travel documents’

New twist as Kenyan Embassy denies Miguna ‘emergency travel documents’

Court puts a stop to Sonko leaks

Court puts a stop to Sonko leaks

Kenyan police foil bank robbery during shootout [Video]

Kenyan police foil bank robbery during shootout [Video]

Trending

How 3 Kamiti terrorists were arrested escaping to Somalia

Prison Break- Three terror suspects escapes from Kamiti Prison

Belgian boyfriend sends Sh100 million to Kenyan girlfriend

A currency dealer counts Kenya shillings at a money exchange counter in Nairobi, file. REUTERS/Antony Njuguna

Kenyan businessman buys Raila a plane [Video]

ODM leader Raila Odinga reading a newspaper in a plane

CS Matiang'i's response on whether Mwingi man will receive Sh60M reward

Paul Mulati with the three terror Suspects