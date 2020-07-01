Chief Justice David Maraga on Wednesday made his first public appearance after he became of a dramatic child support case filed against him by a woman known as Mary Kwamboka.

On Wednesday, Maraga presided over the launch of the Digital Court filing system in a ceremony held at the Supreme Court grounds.

The Chief Justice steered clear of the Kwmaboka drama although he reiterated a message by his lawyers in the matter who indicated that he would not retire before the end of his term in January 2021.

The CJ said his retirement follows a strict procedure and includes being sent on terminal leave a few months before his effective retirement.

"Listening to speakers here, it's almost like they are biding me farewell. I'm still around for a while and I still got a number of things to do. The Judiciary has a strict procedure which involves a retiring judge going on terminal leave. When my time comes, I will receive a letter from the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary and that will be sometimes in November so I;m still around. Don't worry," Maraga said.

Maraga's lawyers in the Kwamboka child support case claimed that it was part of a malicious effort to pressure the current Chief Justice to retire before his term comes to an end.

"There has been intense pressure from every quarter for our client to leave office before his terms comes to an end in 2021. The pressure has been directed at his office as the Chief Justice but now they have come after him personally. We are not worried about the girl in question but more about the person who is behind her drama," the CJ's lawyer Danstan Omari said on Tuesday.