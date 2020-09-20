City politician Alinur Mohamed has been arrested after he was found distributing food to residents of Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi.

In a video seen by Pulse Live, Alinur who was distributing food to more than 500 families in Kamukunji was arrested and taken into a police land cruiser that was waiting by.

“I have just been arrested while at the Kamukunji Grounds. I don't know where they are taking me to,” he tweeted.

At the time of his arrest, the politician was in the company of singer Kevin Bahati and it remains unclear if he was arrested or not.

In an earlier post, Mr Alinur Mohamed who is an aspiring Member of Parliament said that he would be distributing food and conduct Covid-19 sensitization to over 500 families at Kamukunji Grounds, in Kamukunji Constituency.

“Food distribution and Covid-19 sensitization to over 500 families hardly hit by the coronavirus pandemic in Kamukunji Constituency. I promise to continue supporting more families,” said Alinur.

