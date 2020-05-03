Health CAS Dr. Rashid Aman has said that Mass Coronavirus testing for areas considered high risk will be free of charge.

Speaking on Sunday, Dr Aman said mass testing in these areas have recorded low turnouts compared to the Ministry’s set target.

“The outcome of the tests so far has shown a low turnout in some of these areas. In the last two days, the testing teams have tested 803 against a target of 2000 in Kawangware, 494 in Eastleigh against a target of 3000,” he said.

CAS Aman appealed to Kenyans to present themselves for testing as he assured that the Ministry of Health has the required capacity.

Arrested for defying curfew

Dr Rashid Aman further said that those arrested for flouting curfew rules will not be held at the usual quarantine facilities.

He went on to say that the Inspector General of Police has been directed to have a place for holding such individuals, which should meet the prerequisite for social distancing.

“There has been extensive debate on the status of those arrested for breaking curfew rules. I want to state that such individuals will no longer be accommodated at the usual quarantine facilities. Instead, the inspector general of police has been directed by the National Emergency Response Committee to designate a curfew breakers holding place,” said the Health CAS.