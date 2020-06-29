Exclusive Photos: Fireworks, glitz & glamour as Murathe's son DWG turns 28 in style

A wise man once quipped that style maketh man and when it comes to marking birthdays in style, Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe's son Davidson Gatuhi Wakairu, has set the bar high.

Wakairu, popularly referred as DWG in his circle of friends, threw a glamorous birthday party at his family's ranch in Gatanga.

Birthday boy, DWG, poses with the ladies

The country-themed birthday was one of a kind, complete with fireworks and attended by the who is who in business and political circles.

Among the guests who graced the party was Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, and Akothee's ex manager Nelly Oaks.

Guests were treated to delectable buffet choices in the food section while drinks flowed freely with several bottles of expensive champagne being popped.

DWG is a student at Marbella International University Centre (MIUC), Spain where he also serves as President of the student board.

He also runs a local youth NGO, Vijana Amkeni, that seeks to mobilize young people towards social causes such as planting trees among others.

Like his father Murathe, DWG has an interest in politics and has an eye on a parliamentary seat in the 2022 general election.

Here are the photos:

DWG (centre) with his sister June Tuto and Saboti MP Caleb Amisi

Akothee's ex-manager Nelly Oaks at DWG's birthday party

