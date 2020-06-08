Former Magadi MCA Peter Pariken was on Monday pronounced dead at his Kajiado home.

The former lawmaker is said to have passed on suddenly with most of those who knew him withholding information on what caused his death.

The former MCA was elected to the Kajiado County assembly on an ODM ticket in 2013 and served the full-term of his office.

File image of former Magadi MCA Peter Pariken who died in his Kajiado home on June 8, 2020

Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku is among those who have mourned the former MCA remembering him as a dedicated leader.

"Saddened by the tragic news of the demise of former Magadi MCA Peter Pariken. The late represented his community as their civic leader years ago. On behalf of myself, my family and the people of Kajiado, I register our heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Magadi," Governor Lenku posted.