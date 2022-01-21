Fired TV anchor now a Matatu tout in Nairobi [Video]

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Fired TV anchor now a Matatu tout in Nairobi

Denis Mwangi

An office is just a name and the money is just as sweet - the former anchor said

A photo inside one of the matatus in Nairobi

Former Switch TV news anchor Robert Ouma who lost his job in December 2021 has disclosed that he is now working as a matatu tout to get some income.

Ouma was one of the anchors who was let go when Switch TV announced that they would cease broadcasting content on TV, sending many employees home.

In several videos on his Instagram page, he explained that sometimes it doesn’t matter what one does to make an honest living.

Ouma is a tout in one of the PSVs plying the Rongai route and described himself as the cleanest tout in town.

"An office is just a name, let's work. Tout of the week. Rongai massive," he said in one of his posts.

In another video, where he wore a dress shirt and tie, he added: “I’m about to close work for the day…one should strive to do what they can because this is the situation. An office is just a name and the money is just as sweet.”

Despite resulting to working as a tout, a profession regarded as menial work, Ouma has added that he is still looking for other opportunities in the media industry.

Switch TV switched from on-air to digital broadcasting on December 10, marking a significant shift in the company's financial strategy.

The media company, owned by the Kenya Red Cross Society, clarified that it would stop broadcasting Live on the air.

Chairman of the media group, Sahil Shah, indicated in a statement that the company would focus on the digital market starting 2022.

"In character with our core philosophy of being responsive to the needs of the youth and with the ambition to become the go-to media platform for the emerging generation, Switch Media has made a conscious decision to build a new strategy around being digital-first," Shah stated.

Adding: "In view of this, Switch Media will be launching new and exciting services and products in this expanding digital space. We hope to grow this brand together with the technology that comes with it. We assure our stakeholders of our continued presence and support."

Denis Mwangi

