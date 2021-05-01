Francis Atwoli's message to workers as the country marks Labor Day

Atwoli thanked Kenyan workers for their selflessness and dedication in serving this country.

The COTU Boss also thanked Kenyans for helping ‘keep the economy afloat’ and for showing ‘strength in the face of adversity and uncertainty.’

Atwoli assured workers that he would continue to protect Kenyans jobs whilst pushing the Kenyan government to come up with favorable policies that would create more employment.

Labor Day celebrations were initiated in the 1880's to commemorate the critical struggle of the working-class individuals all over the world.

However, 2021 sees Kenyans face harsh economic times in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to this, the expenses of 54 percent of households in Kenya are about to go up following a rise in the cost of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas.

This follows the reinstatement of 16% value added tax (VAT) which is set to begin on July 1, 2021.