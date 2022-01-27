Natembeya, Murkomen get personal in public trade of words

Natembeya, speaking on JK Live, claimed to have visited Elgeyo-Marakwet County more times than the elected senator, insisting that Murkomen had no right to comment on the quality of his service during his time as RC.

"Kipchumba Murkomen has no right to appraise me, I’m appraised by the people. For the last two and a half years I have been the RC-Rift Valley I have gone to Elgeyo-Marakwet County more than he has," Natembeya remarked.

On January 12, following Natembeya's resignation, Senator Murkomen remarked that the former commissioner needed to be held responsible for setting communities against each other for political reasons. He added that Natembeya should have been fired.

“George Natembeya was a terrible Regional Commissioner. He was divisive and polarizing. He was solely responsible for setting communities against each other for political reasons. He failed the people of RV and Kerio Valley. His exit is good for the peace in the RV. He should have been fired,” Murkomen tweeted.

Natembeya who is gunning for the Trans Nzoia gubernatorial seat said his appraisal should come from the people.

Speaking on interactions with the Senator, Natembeya disclosed that he encountered Murkomen during the Mau Forest land dispute and even then they could not seem to agree with each other.

“I had run-ins with him when of course we were dealing with the issue of Mau Forest and he came with a very bloated ego, they are used to bullying civil servants so then he found a rock there, he hit, got hurt and got back to Nairobi. He has never forgiven me,” Natembeya stated.

Getting even more personal, Natembeya invited Murkomen to Trans Nzoia, daring the senator to use 'his mouth' there. It is not clear what the former RC was insinuating.

Natembeya announced his resignation as Rift Valley regional co-ordinator on January 12 to focus on his political ambitions.

He is among earliest state officials to resign ahead of the polls, the law demands that public servants seeking political office resign at least six months before elections.

MP Caleb Kositany, George Natembeya and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen Pulse Live Kenya