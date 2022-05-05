RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Why you could miss NHIF services if you don't have Huduma number

Authors:

Amos Robi

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) could freeze more than half of its members who lack Huduma Namba.

NHIF Building in Nairobi. Government aims at achieving Universal Healthcare through the NHIF scheme
NHIF Building in Nairobi. Government aims at achieving Universal Healthcare through the NHIF scheme

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) could freeze more than half of its members who lack Huduma number.

Recommended articles

The health insurer says the policy could come into effect after the government directed that all beneficiaries of the health insurer have Huduma Namba cards.

According to NHIF, only 5.6 million out their 13 million members have been issued with the Huduma Namba cards, which leaves millions of other beneficiaries at risk of not accessing the NHIF services.

The insurer however lamented over the directive by the government, saying millions of its members will be locked out of the service which will jeopardize the access to quality health care.

NHIF offices
NHIF offices ece-auto-gen

“Making National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) authenticator at the first instance of functional data will restrict access to quality and timely healthcare to beneficiaries and may ultimately hinder the realisation of UHC,” NHIF told parliament.

National Assembly Administration and National Security Committee said the NIIMS, popularly known as the Huduma Namba, will hinder access to quality health care which and will be presented in the floor of the house for debate.

“Making NIIMS authenticator at the first instance of functional data will restrict access to quality and timely services,” the committee says.

File image of Government spokesman Col Cyrus Oguna
File image of Government spokesman Col Cyrus Oguna Pulse Live Kenya

According to Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna only 7.3 million cards have been collected out of the 10.5 million as the government looks to phase out the national identity cards.

Kenya rolled out the mass distribution of the Huduma Namba card in 2019 in an effort to register citizens on the e-platform which will have all the data of the holder.

The government is rooting on NHIF to achieve the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) which seeks to provide affordable and quality healthcare for outpatient and inpatient services.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

More details about Prof Wajackoyah running mate emerge

More details about Prof Wajackoyah running mate emerge

Why you could miss NHIF services if you don't have Huduma number

Why you could miss NHIF services if you don't have Huduma number

Talai clan seek help from Prince William over land eviction

Talai clan seek help from Prince William over land eviction

UDA insiders reveal top candidate for DP Ruto's running mate position

UDA insiders reveal top candidate for DP Ruto's running mate position

CS Magoha urges headteachers to accept pupils lacking uniform

CS Magoha urges headteachers to accept pupils lacking uniform

Presidential hopeful Walter 'Nyambane' Mong'are in mourning

Presidential hopeful Walter 'Nyambane' Mong'are in mourning

FBI arrests Sh3.5B scam suspect escaping to Nairobi

FBI arrests Sh3.5B scam suspect escaping to Nairobi

Azimio running mate nominees to be known in just 24 hours

Azimio running mate nominees to be known in just 24 hours

JSC recommends suspension of Justice Chitembwe

JSC recommends suspension of Justice Chitembwe

Trending

Kenya Kwanza unveils the Nairobi parliamentary seats line up

Kenya Kwanza parties sign coalition agreement

Kibaki's report card issued in 1947 surfaces, revealing his impressive record

Former President Mwai Kibaki during his time as Finance Minister

Kibaki family reveals his last words, speaks on sharing wealth & political successor

Former President Mwai Kibaki's son Jimmy Kibaki addressing mourners during the 3rd President's burial in Othaya, Nyeri County on April 30, 2022

US Embassy announces university scholarships in US, how to apply

US Embassy in Nairobi