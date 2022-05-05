Why you could miss NHIF services if you don't have Huduma number

The health insurer says the policy could come into effect after the government directed that all beneficiaries of the health insurer have Huduma Namba cards.

According to NHIF, only 5.6 million out their 13 million members have been issued with the Huduma Namba cards, which leaves millions of other beneficiaries at risk of not accessing the NHIF services.

The insurer however lamented over the directive by the government, saying millions of its members will be locked out of the service which will jeopardize the access to quality health care.

“Making National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) authenticator at the first instance of functional data will restrict access to quality and timely healthcare to beneficiaries and may ultimately hinder the realisation of UHC,” NHIF told parliament.

National Assembly Administration and National Security Committee said the NIIMS, popularly known as the Huduma Namba, will hinder access to quality health care which and will be presented in the floor of the house for debate.

“Making NIIMS authenticator at the first instance of functional data will restrict access to quality and timely services,” the committee says.

According to Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna only 7.3 million cards have been collected out of the 10.5 million as the government looks to phase out the national identity cards.

Kenya rolled out the mass distribution of the Huduma Namba card in 2019 in an effort to register citizens on the e-platform which will have all the data of the holder.