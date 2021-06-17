Governor Ngilu goes on radio with cutting message for DP Ruto

In a cutting comment made during a morning radio show, Governor Ngilu took the fight right into DP Ruto's political camp.

The Ukambani Governor asked the DP to return his focus and attention to his primary role as President Uhuru Kenyatta's right-hand man.

Governor Ngilu also placed the blame for lagging government projects on the deputy president.

"The DP, William Ruto, needs to refocus and help President Uhuru Kenyatta deliver the promises they both made together to Kenyans. His engagement in 2022 sideshows with his lieutenants from within government only serves to derail government programs," the governor stated.

Our journey for a better Kenya is unstoppable – Charity Ngilu Pulse Live Kenya

Uhuru's Declaration before Ukambani leaders

The hitting comment came just days after President Kenyatta met with leaders from the Ukambani region, among them Governor Ngilu, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

During the meeting President Kenyatta asked the Wiper Party leader to reconstitute the National Super Alliance (NASA) political outfit, pledging to support its presidential candidate come 2022.

"It is so wonderful to see my brother Stephen [Kalonzo Musyoka] flanked by Chap Chap and Narc! It is beautiful. I'll assure you that there is no way that a country can move forward if leaders are not together. I have done much more than even what I was able to do in my first term, why? Because I've been able to focus, working in conjunction with my colleagues

"Steve (Kalonzo), listen to your people and what they are saying. Unite in NASA then we shall see what will happen. Whatever you will agree on is what I will go with," the President stated.

Pulse Live Kenya

The sentiments sent DP Ruto on a rant where he accused the President of betrayal.

"So, what happens to the Thurakus, the kumìrà kùmèrà contingent, the 8 million of us? None, no youth, no woman, no man of the 8M who woke up early and voted 3 times for UK/WsR ticket merit support?" the DP posted on his verified Twitter handle.

Later on Tuesday, the DP seemed to insinuate that the President had dismantled the Jubilee party as part of a ploy to revive the defunct NASA.

"So, was the destruction/dismembering of Jubilee, a national party, meant to pave way for support of regional/tribal parties in NASA? Now, with the collapse of Jubilee, isn't it fair for those who can't fit in ethnic parties to build UDA as an alternative national party? Ama?" the DP stated.

Further fueling assertions that the DP and President Kenyatta have had a falling out in their once strong political union.

The DP's camp has also accused the President of using his political mercenaries to form a new political party.