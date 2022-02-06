RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

PS Kibicho explains why he will not vie for Kirinyaga governor

Miriam Mwende

The Interior PS had been propped up as one of the top contenders for the seat

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho
Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has stated that he will not be a candidate at the August 9 elections.

The PS was forced to clarify his position, as the resignation deadline for state officials who wish to contest in the 2022 General Election draws near.

PS Kibicho has stated that he will serve President Uhuru Kenyatta until the president's term is completed.

"I'm not going for any elective post. I've said it many times before, the direction I'm following is where President Uhuru Kenyatta is leading us and that is still my position. I will continue to support the president and do the job he gave me," the PS stated.

Hinting on the side President Kenyatta may be leaning toward, PS Kibicho reiterated that he was ready to follow the president's choice.

"We can read the body language and we can tell which way he wants us to go and that is what we will follow, and I will be back here [Kirinyaga] campaigning for that side because we respect the president," the PS stated.

He praised President Kenyatta for development in the region, saying that the county's status had been elevated during Uhuru's tenure.

That is the talk of failures - PS Karanja Kibicho on DP William Ruto's deep state comments
That is the talk of failures - PS Karanja Kibicho on DP William Ruto's deep state comments

"We have to show our gratitude and that is why I have chosen to stick with Uhuru to the end," Kibicho told reporters.

Before confirming that he might not vie in the upcoming election, Kibicho was pitted against incumbent Governor Anne Waiguru Kamotho, current Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici and Narc-Kenya party leader, Senior Counsel Martha Karua.

The three women have put up sustained campaigns for the seat since 2017.

Following Waiguru's election, Woman Rep Ngirici built a reputation as one of the county administration's toughest critics.

SC Karua also pursued a protracted court battle after losing to Waiguru at the 2017 polls. She lost the case and stated: "I did not get justice..."

Waiguru and Ngirici further clashed after the governor joined Deputy President William Ruto's UDA party.

Ngirici would later defect from the DP Ruto camp, and has assumed a somewhat neutral position over who she endorses for the presidency now.

Miriam Mwende

PS Kibicho explains why he will not vie for Kirinyaga governor

