RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Registered Kenyan aircraft crashes in Mogadishu

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

No casualties were reported

Plane crashes in Somalia airport, passengers rescued
Plane crashes in Somalia airport, passengers rescued

A Fokker 50 aircraft belonging to Jubba airways crashed at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, capital of Somalia on Monday, July 18, luckily no casualties were reported.

Recommended articles

The captain is said to have lost control of the aircraft as he descended onto the runway, which saw the plane overturn and burst into flames.

Rescue teams at the airport swiftly reported to the scene in an attempt to not only save the passengers but also stop the spread of the fire. Fortunately the 30 passengers and all crew members walked out from the scene unharmed albeit shaken.

Plane crashes in Somalia airport, passengers rescued
Plane crashes in Somalia airport, passengers rescued Pulse Live Kenya

READ: President Sheikh Mohamud takes over from President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo

The airline, Jubba Airways is a privately owned company registered in Kenya. It makes frequent flights to Mogadishu and on this specific day at 11:30, one of its fleets had arrived at Aden Adde from Baidoa.

Between 2002 and 2014, Baidoa was the capital of the South West State. In 2014, the capital was changed to Barawa. The airline confirmed the incident on their social media platforms saying;

"Jubba Airways Fokker 50 aircraft registration, 5Y-JXN, was involved in an accident on landing at Aden Adde International Airport, Mogadishu, Somalia today, Monday, 18th July 2022 at around 11:30am local time. All passengers and crew on board have safely been evacuated with nil casualties. More information will be released as it becomes available."

Somalia Civil Aviation Authority is yet to issue a statement regarding the plane crash.

Plane crashes in Somalia airport, passengers rescued
Plane crashes in Somalia airport, passengers rescued Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenya to resume miraa exports to Somalia

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Good news as government reduces maize flour prices to Sh100

Good news as government reduces maize flour prices to Sh100

Registered Kenyan aircraft crashes in Mogadishu

Registered Kenyan aircraft crashes in Mogadishu

Desperation as 356,000 teachers apply for only 14,000 TSC slots

Desperation as 356,000 teachers apply for only 14,000 TSC slots

Ruto is lying - Kabando reacts to ICC allegations about Raila, Karua

Ruto is lying - Kabando reacts to ICC allegations about Raila, Karua

I don't feel safe anymore - Bahati after being attacked in Nairobi

I don't feel safe anymore - Bahati after being attacked in Nairobi

Elections 2022: Breakdown of voting process for the visually impaired

Elections 2022: Breakdown of voting process for the visually impaired

Mary Chebukati's appeal to Kenyans concerning her husband

Mary Chebukati's appeal to Kenyans concerning her husband

Raila’s exclusive event where hundreds of millions were raised for campaigns

Raila’s exclusive event where hundreds of millions were raised for campaigns

Ruto donates Sh1M to families whose homes were razed by fire

Ruto donates Sh1M to families whose homes were razed by fire

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Kenyatta University VC sacked days after squabble with Uhuru

Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor Paul Wainaina sacked

A look into the customized 6 wheeled Ruto branded truck

DP Ruto receives six wheeled customized vehicle in Karen

Lawyer Paul Muite shares reason he has shed weight after reports of serious illness

Senior Counsel Paul Muite when he welcomed Jimi Wanjigi to Safina Party in March 2022

Maribe- Jowie case postponed after unknown illness hit

TV anchor Jackie Maribe and Joseph Irungu in court