Registered Kenyan aircraft crashes in Mogadishu

The captain is said to have lost control of the aircraft as he descended onto the runway, which saw the plane overturn and burst into flames.

Rescue teams at the airport swiftly reported to the scene in an attempt to not only save the passengers but also stop the spread of the fire. Fortunately the 30 passengers and all crew members walked out from the scene unharmed albeit shaken.

Pulse Live Kenya

The airline, Jubba Airways is a privately owned company registered in Kenya. It makes frequent flights to Mogadishu and on this specific day at 11:30, one of its fleets had arrived at Aden Adde from Baidoa.

Between 2002 and 2014, Baidoa was the capital of the South West State. In 2014, the capital was changed to Barawa. The airline confirmed the incident on their social media platforms saying;

"Jubba Airways Fokker 50 aircraft registration, 5Y-JXN, was involved in an accident on landing at Aden Adde International Airport, Mogadishu, Somalia today, Monday, 18th July 2022 at around 11:30am local time. All passengers and crew on board have safely been evacuated with nil casualties. More information will be released as it becomes available."

Somalia Civil Aviation Authority is yet to issue a statement regarding the plane crash.