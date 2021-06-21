Kabando calls for Media freedom after Interview with Jeff Koinange was cut short

In his message, Kabando says that speaking his truth currently shows Kenya’s ‘state of democracy’ while advocating for press freedom.

The Interview

On Wednesday June 16th, former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo had been booked for the JKL interview as a guest alongside Kabando wa Kabando to discuss Mt Kenya region succession politics.

At the start of the show, Kabando said he had spoken with the former governor’s people who had confirmed that he was on his way who later failed to show up entirely.

Kabando’s Sentiments

However, it is speculated that Kabando’s sentiments did not augur well at Citizen TV, especially as most of his statements criticised President Uhuru Kenyatta for embracing ODM leader Raila Odinga and locking out Deputy President William Ruto.

"I think I’m among the few who have said that Uhuru did not win in 2017. The battle between Deputy President William Ruto and Uhuru is because the head of state wants to prepare Gideon Moi. He wants to pay back Moi and this is what we will not allow. In fact, everything that has been happening in the last year is to give Moi prominence,"said Kabando.

Personal vendetta

Kabando also responded to accusations that he has a personal vendetta against the President as he was not appointed into his Cabinet.

A number of Kenyans, particularly those from Mt Kenya have claimed that the appointment of Health CS Mutahi Kagwe drove a wedge between Kabando and Kenyatta.

“If you talk to Mutahi, he will tell you that one and a half years before he was appointed he had discussed it. If you ask his friend Kembi Gitura I even convened lunches to share information because I knew Mutahi was being appointed,” Kabando defended.

Political Comeback

The former legislator announced that he is planning a comeback to the National Assembly in 2022.