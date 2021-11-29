RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The property being forcibly acquired by KDF is estimated to be worth Sh500 million and intends to convert it for military use.

President Uhuru Kenyatta during a pass out parade at the KDF's Recruits Training School in Eldoret
President Uhuru Kenyatta during a pass out parade at the KDF's Recruits Training School in Eldoret

The National Land Commission has started the process of acquiring 3.72 acres of land in Lang’ata which also hosts Uchumi Supermarket.

According to a report by Business Daily on Monday, November 27, the NLC is acting on behalf of the Kenya Defence Forces which has an interest in the land.

The property being forcibly acquired by KDF is estimated to be worth Sh500 million and intends to convert it for military use.

At the other end of the claim for the land is a bank that wants to auction the property over a Sh172 million loan that is in default.

It is not yet clear how much the KDF is willing to part with in exchange for the prime piece of land.

For now, we cannot comment further on the value of compensation until we receive the award letters for compensation from the NLC.

“We are confident that the expeditious completion of the process will go a long way in implementing the turnaround strategy," Uchumi Supermarkets CEO Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed responded to questions by the media.

The land is adjacent to Wilson Airport and the US government had raised an alert that the parcel was susceptible to attacks due to low security.

The high court had placed an injunction of any sale or debt recovery processes regarding the land which was used by the supermarket as collateral.

In the past KDF also forcibly acquired land in Kasarani that belonged to Uchumi and set up a military camp.

KDF deployed its equipment and established a camp on the 20-acre prime parcel in Kasarani.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

