Kenya to establish new mission in Budapest, Hungary

Denis Mwangi

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced desire for the country to open a new mission in Budapest.

President Uhuru Kenyatta receives President of the Republic of Hungary János Áder and First Lady Anita Herczegh at State House, Nairobi.
President Uhuru Kenyatta receives President of the Republic of Hungary János Áder and First Lady Anita Herczegh at State House, Nairobi.

President Kenyatta announed his desire to open a new mission in Budapest during a joint press conference with Hungary President János Áder at State House, Nairobi on Monday, January 17, 2022.

"As we discussed in our biateral meetings, it is our desire to have a greater presence in Central and Easter Europe am glad to announce today that Kenya is ready to establish a diplomatic mission in Budapest at the earliest opportunity," he said.

In the last five decades Kenya and Hungary have collaborated in trade development, health, agriculture and education.

The head of state also thanked President Áder for the support his country has accorded Kenya.

"I want to thank the Hungarian government for the $50M (Sh5.6 billion) that is extended to our country for investment in healthcare, education, agriculture water and sanitation," President Kenyatta.

On his part the visiting head of state said he was excited about collaborating with Kenya in agriculture and climate change mitigation.

He said there are programs in place to provide assistance to train young Kenyans in professions that they will later be able to put to good use in the interest of the Kenyan economy.

"I believe that in a country where 70% of the population are still making a living from farming is of utmost importance that they have access to the best quality of technologies and practices.

"There is a plan in Kenya in order to provide for this increased food supply needs to reclaim more than 1M hectares of arable land," he stated.

Hungary also intends to help Kenyan farmer increase capacity in animal husbandry in order to provide for local needs and for exports.

"This is perhaps the reason why during our meetings with President Kenyatta we had detailed discussions on possible cooperation to which we are both open in terms of plant cultivation & production, animal husbandry & food processing," President Áder disclosed.

Áder is set to visit projects related to Hungary. His itinerary will include a visit of the St. Joseph's Parish and Vocational Training Center of The Worker, supported by Hungary Helps, where he is preparing a donation.

He will then go to the National Hospital for Spinal Surgery, which received medical instruments in the framework of a Hungarian-Slovenian cooperation.

Denis Mwangi

