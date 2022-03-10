RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Exclusive deals signed between Kenya and Zimbabwe

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Seven bilateral agreements between the two countries

Exclusive deals signed between President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya (left) and President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe. Image courtesy of (@StateHouseKenya/Twitter)
Exclusive deals signed between President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya (left) and President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe. Image courtesy of (@StateHouseKenya/Twitter)

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Zimbabwean Emmerson Mnangagwa signed seven bilateral agreements aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries.

Recommended articles

The deal focusing primarily on increasing trade and investments was at the core of President Mnangagwa’s State visit to Kenya as he continues with his engagement and re-engagement crusade.

President Kenyatta said in a statement issued after holding a bilateral meeting that the agreements will enable Kenya and Zimbabwe to cooperate in addressing challenges facing them, particularly youth unemployment.

Kenyatta said in a statement issued after holding a bilateral meeting that the agreements will enable Kenya and Zimbabwe to cooperate in addressing challenges facing them, particularly youth unemployment.

Exclusive deals signed between President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe (left). Image courtesy of (@StateHouseKenya/Twitter)
Exclusive deals signed between President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe (left). Image courtesy of (@StateHouseKenya/Twitter) Pulse Live Kenya

The bilateral agreements focused on political and diplomatic consultations, tourism and wildlife conservation, and civil aircraft accidents and serious incidents investigations.

Others were on women empowerment and community development, youth affairs, cooperatives and sports and recreation activities.

President Mnangagwa said his visit to Kenya was aimed at deepening the strong and historical bilateral relations between Nairobi and Harare.

Exclusive deals signed between President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe
Exclusive deals signed between President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe Pulse Live Kenya

FIFA ban on Kenya and Zimbabwe

The talks come only weeks after FIFA suspended Kenya and Zimbabwe over government interference.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed suspended the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) in November 2021 and appointed a caretaker committee that took charge of soccer activities in the country.

Sports CS Amina Mohammed (right) disbands FKF led by Nick Mwendwa (right). CS Mohammed went further to form a caretaker committee to run football.
Sports CS Amina Mohammed (right) disbands FKF led by Nick Mwendwa (right). CS Mohammed went further to form a caretaker committee to run football. Pulse Live Kenya

In Zimbabwe, the country's federation was suspended by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) in November 2021 also.

While the government-appointed commission disbanded ZIFA, it cited some of the reasons, including alleged sexual harassment of female referees by technical staff and allegations of fraud, as the basis of their action.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Exclusive deals signed between Kenya and Zimbabwe

Exclusive deals signed between Kenya and Zimbabwe

Billionaire cucu goes after Rigathi Gachagua's MP seat

Billionaire cucu goes after Rigathi Gachagua's MP seat

Details of Uhuru, Raila's last minute cancellation of Nyeri rallies

Details of Uhuru, Raila's last minute cancellation of Nyeri rallies

Kenya plans to build Sh47 million monument for Big Tim

Kenya plans to build Sh47 million monument for Big Tim

Kenyan accused of killing 18 women in USA finally speaks

Kenyan accused of killing 18 women in USA finally speaks

Top candidates seeking to become Nairobi's next governor

Top candidates seeking to become Nairobi's next governor

Another building collapses in Kinoo along Waiyaki Way [Photos]

Another building collapses in Kinoo along Waiyaki Way [Photos]

Senator Linturi forced to apologise for politicking in church [VIDEO]

Senator Linturi forced to apologise for politicking in church [VIDEO]

Three dead in Isiolo, cause of death Yellow Fever

Three dead in Isiolo, cause of death Yellow Fever

Trending

Kenyan student to lose Sh109M sent by Belgian billionaire boyfriend

Felesta Nyamathira Njoroge and her boyfriend Marc De Mesel

Ruto not allowed to drive convoy inside White House [Video]

Deputy President William Ruto arriving at the White House

Billionaire cucu goes after Rigathi Gachagua's MP seat

Wambura Maranga and Rigathi Gachagua

Kenyan accused of killing 18 women in USA finally speaks

Billy Kipkorir Chemirmir (credit: Dallas County Sheriff’s Department)