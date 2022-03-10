Exclusive deals signed between Kenya and Zimbabwe

The deal focusing primarily on increasing trade and investments was at the core of President Mnangagwa’s State visit to Kenya as he continues with his engagement and re-engagement crusade.

President Kenyatta said in a statement issued after holding a bilateral meeting that the agreements will enable Kenya and Zimbabwe to cooperate in addressing challenges facing them, particularly youth unemployment.

Kenyatta said in a statement issued after holding a bilateral meeting that the agreements will enable Kenya and Zimbabwe to cooperate in addressing challenges facing them, particularly youth unemployment.

Pulse Live Kenya

The bilateral agreements focused on political and diplomatic consultations, tourism and wildlife conservation, and civil aircraft accidents and serious incidents investigations.

Others were on women empowerment and community development, youth affairs, cooperatives and sports and recreation activities.

President Mnangagwa said his visit to Kenya was aimed at deepening the strong and historical bilateral relations between Nairobi and Harare.

Pulse Live Kenya

FIFA ban on Kenya and Zimbabwe

The talks come only weeks after FIFA suspended Kenya and Zimbabwe over government interference.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed suspended the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) in November 2021 and appointed a caretaker committee that took charge of soccer activities in the country.

Pulse Live Kenya

In Zimbabwe, the country's federation was suspended by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) in November 2021 also.