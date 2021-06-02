Kenya's positivity rates at 5% as CS Kagwe announces 142 new Covid-19 cases

Kenya's total Covid-19 cases now stand at 171,226.

With a positivity rate of 5.4%, the cumulative number of tests done since Covid-19 was first reported in Kenya has risen to 1,818,416.

A total of 1,251 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 4,705 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Ninety-two patients were reported to be in the Intensive care Unit (ICU), 21 of whom are on ventilatory support, 54 on supplemental oxygen and 17 on observation.

Deaths and Recoveries

The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced 16 discharges; 9 from various health facilities while 6 from home-based care. Total recoveries now stand at 117,039.