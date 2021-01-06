The Mombasa County government has fired 86 doctors on allegations of gross misconduct.

A circular dated January 5, 2021 outlined that the doctors would be required to hand over properties belonging to the county services upon receipt of their dismissal letters.

"Following the correspondences shared between the Department of Health and the County Public Service Board on the doctor's strike, the Board pursuant to Section 59 (1) (c) of the County Governments Act No.17 of 2012, hereby conveys its decision vide Special Board meeting held on 5th January 2021 that all the doctors who have failed, refused and/or neglected to return to work be dismissed from County Services as provided for under Section 44 (4) (a), (c) and (e) of the Employment Act 2007 which constitute justifiable or lawful grounds for the dismissal highlighted in the Act.

"Kindly ensure the above doctors receive their letters and immediately hand over all the properties belonging to the County Government to their supervisors," the letter read in part.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary-General/ CEO Chibanzi Mwachonda was listed among the 86 fired doctors.