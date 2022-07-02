RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

New Al Shabaab graduates eliminated by KDF in Boni Forest

KDF has reported the elimination of 10 fresh graduates of terrorist group Al Shabaab in Boni Forest

KDF Soldiers on patrol
KDF Soldiers on patrol

Ten new Al-Shabaab graduates have been eliminated following a shootout between the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) and the suspects in Boni Forest.

KDF announced the development on July 1 stating that it was part of a military operation between the Sarira and Kolboloi areas.

"Troops carried out an operation between Sarira and Kolboloi areas within the expansive Boni Forest, During the operation, ten newly graduated Al Shabaab terrorists were killed as others escaped with multiple injuries,” a statement from KDF read.

File image of Al Shabaab militants
File image of Al Shabaab militants ece-auto-gen

According to the KDF, the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group is suspected to be part of the Jeysh Ayman team led by Maalim Ayman who had allegedly planned to carry out attacks within the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor.

"The militants are part of the Jysh Ayman team led by Maalim Ayman who had planned to carry out attacks within the Lamu port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor," the statement added.

READ: Heartbreak as KDF soldier dies rescuing his house help

KDF noted that one Rocket Propelled Grenade launcher (RPG), several assault weapons, assorted ammunition, and personal effects were recovered during the operation.

Furthermore, The KDF highlighted that with the help of the local residents and security agencies they will heighten the number of operations along the border areas to prevent further attacks from the Somalia-based militant group.

KDF troops continue with operations along the Kenya-Somalia border, along with other security agencies and support from local residents, to pacify the area in a bid to get rid of Al Shabaab terrorists,” they said.

