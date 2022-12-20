11-member committee to scrutinise Governor Mwangaza's impeachment

The committee has exactly 10 days to present its findings concerning the case to the Senate.

If the senate overrules the findings, then it will be no be reintroduced on similar grounds until three months later.

The senators who comprise the Committee are:

Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu) Karungo Thangwa (Kiambu) Roba Ali Ibrahim (Mandera) Esther Okenyuri (Nominated) Boni Khalwale (Kakamega) Peris Tobiko (Nominated). Joseph Githuku Kamau (Lamu) Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi) Agnes Muthama (Machakos) Eddy Gichuru (Nominated) Johnes Mwaura (Nominated)

Pulse Live Kenya

Impeachment of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza

On November 22, 2022, Abogeta West MCA Dennis Kiogora proposed a motion to impeach Governor Mwangaza on grounds that the governor had overstepped in the execution of her duties.

Almost a month later, 68 of the 69 Meru MCAs voted in favour of the motion to impeach her from power as soon as possible.

Only Kiagu MCA Simon Ngaruni did not sign the motion to impeach Governor Kawira Mwangaza, citing that she had not done anything wrong to warrant the impeachment.

Among the things that angered the MCAs include Kawira’s decision to appoint her husband Baichu Murega as the patron of the Meru Youth Service and the Hustler Ambassador

The motion filed by Kiogora also stated that she had reappointed county secretary Rufus Miriti without the approval of MCAs.

Moreover, Kiogora stated that the appointment of Munene Samaritan as Director of Special Programs, Ernest Mutembei as the Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, Henry Mzungu as Director of Administration, and Hillary Sandy as Director of Communications was a serious violation of the law.

All these, according to Kiogora were not done according to the appointment procedures as set out in the constitution.