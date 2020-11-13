The Ministry of Health through CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 1, 470 new cases of the novel Coronavirus from a sample size of 8,072, pushing the positive cases in the country to 68,193.

From the new cases 1,397 are Kenyans and 73 foreigners. 986 are males and 484 are females with the youngest being a two-month old infant and the oldest 88.

The Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows; Nairobi 649, Mombasa 183, Kilifi 124, Kiambu 77, Kericho 75, Kakamega 37, Kajiado 31, Busia 30, Uasin Gishu 24, Machakos 24, Kisii 22, Nakuru 19, Bomet 17, Kisumu 17, Meru 15, Elgeyo Marakwet 15, Narok 13, Kirinyaga 10, Lamu 9, Mandera 9, Tana River 8, Nyeri 7, Taita Taveta 7, Bungoma 7, Laikipia 5, Nandi 5, Murang’a 4, Trans Nzoia 4, Nyandarua 4, Garissa 4, Vihiga 3, Kwale 2, Homabay 2, Makueni 2, Embu 2, Nyamira 1, Tharaka Nithi 1, Kitui 1 and Isiolo 1.

At the same time, 791 patients have recovered from the disease, 695 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 96 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stands at 44,872.

However, 25 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours raising the total number of fatalities in the country to 1,228.

“Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones” reads a statement from the Ministry.