The Ministry of Health through CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 261 new cases of the Novel Coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing a sample size of 3, 387. The total number of positive cases in the country now stands at 39, 184, as the cumulative tests hits 559, 098.

In a statement to newsrooms, Kagwe mentioned that the youngest in today’s cases in a 4 month old infant while the oldest is 80. All the new cases are Kenyans expect 12 who are foreigners.

The cases are distributed as follows per counties;

Nairobi 128, Kisumnu 37, Kisii 12, Kilifi 11, Uasin Gishu 8, Machakos 7, Nakuru 5, Kajiado 5, Kiambu 5, Kitui 4, West Pokot 3, Nyamira 3, Garissa 2, Tharaka Nithi 2, Nandi 1, Elgeyo Markwet 1, Homa Bay 1, Embu 1, Lamu 1, Makueni 1, Nyeri, 1 Siaya 1, Vihiga 1, Trans-Nzoia 1 and Kakamega 1.

Today, 321 people have recovered from the disease, 229 from the Home based care program, while 83 discharged from various Hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 26, 426.

At the same time, 3 more people have succumbed to the deadly virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 728.

“Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones” said CS Kagwe.