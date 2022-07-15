Six people have died and eight others left injured after a 14-seater matatu and a saloon car collided head-on before bursting into flames along Matuu-Kithimani Road in Machakos County.
Matatu bursts into flames killing 6 people [Photos]
The matatu had crashed head-on with a saloon car
The six occupants were burnt beyond recognition after a gas cylinder that was in the matatu burst into flames following the collision.
According to police who visited the scene, the survivors were rushed to nearby Matuu Level 4 Hospital with grave burn injuries.
Matatu burning into flames after accident Pulse Live Kenya
Matatu burning into flames Pulse Live Kenya
Matatu burning into flames Pulse Live Kenya
