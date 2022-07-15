RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Matatu bursts into flames killing 6 people [Photos]

Authors:

Irene Okere

The matatu had crashed head-on with a saloon car

Wreckage of the matatu involved in the accident at Kwa Majini bridge on the Thika-Garissa highway in Machakos County
Wreckage of the matatu involved in the accident at Kwa Majini bridge on the Thika-Garissa highway in Machakos County

Six people have died and eight others left injured after a 14-seater matatu and a saloon car collided head-on before bursting into flames along Matuu-Kithimani Road in Machakos County.

The six occupants were burnt beyond recognition after a gas cylinder that was in the matatu burst into flames following the collision.

According to police who visited the scene, the survivors were rushed to nearby Matuu Level 4 Hospital with grave burn injuries.

Matatu burning into flames after accident
Matatu burning into flames after accident Matatu burning into flames after accident Pulse Live Kenya

Matatu burning into flames
Matatu burning into flames Matatu burning into flames Pulse Live Kenya

Matatu burning into flames
Matatu burning into flames Matatu burning into flames Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Irene Okere Irene Okere An enthusiastic person who is passionate about writing.

