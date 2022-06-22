RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

454 test positive for Covid -19 as positivity rate jumps to 12.8%

Dennis Milimo

The total confirmed positive cases are now 330,478 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,731,699

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

The Ministry of Health has announced 454 news cases of the Covid-19 disease from a sample size of 3,534 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now at 12.8%.

The total confirmed positive cases are now 330,478 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,731,699.

The new cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi leads with 261, Siaya 32, Uasin Gishu 27, Kiambu 24, Nakuru 22, Mombasa 17, Bungoma 16, Kilifi 14, Kisumu and Murang’a 6 cases each, Kitui 5, Kisii 4, Makueni, Tana River and Nyandarua 3 cases ecah, Garissa, Kakamega, Kericho, Kwale, and Narok 2 cases each and Meru 1 case.

No death was reported even as 195 patients recovered from the disease, 174 from the Home Based and Isolation Care Program and 21 from various health facilities countrywide.

This pushes the total recoveries to 321,281 of whom 268,168 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,113 are from various health facilities countrywide.

“There are 86 patients currently admitted in our health facilities, while 3,460 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 4 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and are all on ventilator support, while 13 are in General Wards and are on supplemental oxygen. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU),” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said.

A total of 18,608,768 vaccines have been administered across the country as of June 21, 2022. Of these, 16,657,840 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

Dennis Milimo

