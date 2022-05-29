Azimio La Umoja coalition's presidential running mate, Martha Karua, has called upon Christians in Kenya to distinguish between right and wrong as the August 9, 2022 elections draw nearer.
Martha Karua's special message to Christians on the upcoming elections
That way we save ourselves and we save our country - Karua
While attending a church service in Kiambu County, the Azimio deputy president-designate called on those who subscribe to the faith to uphold right and ensure wrong is abhorred.
"We are facing a period like no other in our country. The difference between right and wrong is blurred and that is very dangerous at election time.
"I just ask, those of us professing the Christian faith, can we restore the distinction between right and wrong? That way we save ourselves, we save our country,” she urged.
The Narc-Kenya leader was speaking on Sunday, May 29, at the Church of the Torch in Thogoto, Kiambu County during the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Women’s Guild centennial celebrations.
Karua hailed the PCEA church saying it deserved accolades for always being at the forefront in the fight toward women's liberation and empowerment of girls in the country.
“The PCEA church has been a pioneer in the fight for women’s rights, whether through education or ending FGM, and it has been carried on to date. So this is a celebration for the women and for the church.
"We recognize you because it is those building blocks which have been replicated elsewhere to bring us where we are today,” she stated.
On her historic nomination as the first female deputy president hopeful, Karua noted that women’s inclusion in power was commendable.
“I am also very happy as you celebrate 100 years, because just two weeks ago, I was nominated a running mate to one of the major candidates, Raila Odinga, so it’s like an icing on our celebrations because irrespective of your persuasion, it is recognition and inclusion,” she remarked.
Karua has also called upon leaders to desist from using word attacks in their campaigns. She faulted leaders who used the shortcomings of other leaders in an insulting manner to gain political traction.
“If you want to be the president, you must respect the one who is still in office. Even if you have to correct him, do so in a respectful manner so that even if you win, we can respect you,” she stated.
She also vowed to end corruption if Azimio forms the next government saying: "We will first rid all public offices of corrupt elements with an insatiable appetite for public resources. Ours is a zero-tolerance policy on corruption."
