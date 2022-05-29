Martha Karua's special message to Christians on the upcoming elections

While attending a church service in Kiambu County, the Azimio deputy president-designate called on those who subscribe to the faith to uphold right and ensure wrong is abhorred.

"We are facing a period like no other in our country. The difference between right and wrong is blurred and that is very dangerous at election time.

"I just ask, those of us professing the Christian faith, can we restore the distinction between right and wrong? That way we save ourselves, we save our country,” she urged.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Narc-Kenya leader was speaking on Sunday, May 29, at the Church of the Torch in Thogoto, Kiambu County during the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Women’s Guild centennial celebrations.

Karua hailed the PCEA church saying it deserved accolades for always being at the forefront in the fight toward women's liberation and empowerment of girls in the country.

“The PCEA church has been a pioneer in the fight for women’s rights, whether through education or ending FGM, and it has been carried on to date. So this is a celebration for the women and for the church.

"We recognize you because it is those building blocks which have been replicated elsewhere to bring us where we are today,” she stated.

On her historic nomination as the first female deputy president hopeful, Karua noted that women’s inclusion in power was commendable.

Raila Odinga and Martha Karua Pulse Live Kenya

“I am also very happy as you celebrate 100 years, because just two weeks ago, I was nominated a running mate to one of the major candidates, Raila Odinga, so it’s like an icing on our celebrations because irrespective of your persuasion, it is recognition and inclusion,” she remarked.

Karua has also called upon leaders to desist from using word attacks in their campaigns. She faulted leaders who used the shortcomings of other leaders in an insulting manner to gain political traction.

“If you want to be the president, you must respect the one who is still in office. Even if you have to correct him, do so in a respectful manner so that even if you win, we can respect you,” she stated.