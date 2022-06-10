Joy of woman representative candidate with no opponent

Kemei who is running on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket has been confirmed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as the sole candidate for the seat and who has so far been cleared.

“Mrs Kemei is the only candidate who came forward and was cleared by the commission to contest, she is the only candidate who came forward and was cleared by the commission to contest,” said Jackline Osiemo the IEBC Returning Officer for Kericho.

The situation in Kericho simplifies the job for IEBC as there will be no need to print six ballot papers for the county, instead only five will be printed, for the president, governor, senator, member of parliament and member of county assembly.

Pulse Live Kenya

“I will file Form 23 after which the commission will gazette Mrs Kemei as the only candidate for the Woman Representative seat,” said Osiemo.

Kemei faced the party nominations which attracted six contents where she emerged victorious with 87,182 votes. Her close contender Florence Bore got 64,651.

The woman representative race did not attract independent candidates nor did any other political party field candidates.

Kericho Woman Rep aspirant Beatrice Chepngeno Kemei Pulse Live Kenya

The former teacher now plans to sprout support groups for women and girls upon entry to office as well as other organized groups.