Joy of woman representative candidate with no opponent

Amos Robi

There being no competitor means the IEBC will print five ballot papers instead of six for Kericho County

Beatrice Chepngeno Kemei wins Kericho Woman representative seat unopposed

As other hopefuls grapple with campaigns and competition from opponents, Beatrice Chepngeno Kemei is a happy woman as her bid for the Kericho county woman representative has succeeded unopposed.

Kemei who is running on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket has been confirmed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as the sole candidate for the seat and who has so far been cleared.

“Mrs Kemei is the only candidate who came forward and was cleared by the commission to contest, she is the only candidate who came forward and was cleared by the commission to contest,” said Jackline Osiemo the IEBC Returning Officer for Kericho.

The situation in Kericho simplifies the job for IEBC as there will be no need to print six ballot papers for the county, instead only five will be printed, for the president, governor, senator, member of parliament and member of county assembly.

“I will file Form 23 after which the commission will gazette Mrs Kemei as the only candidate for the Woman Representative seat,” said Osiemo.

Kemei faced the party nominations which attracted six contents where she emerged victorious with 87,182 votes. Her close contender Florence Bore got 64,651.

The woman representative race did not attract independent candidates nor did any other political party field candidates.

Kericho Woman Rep aspirant Beatrice Chepngeno Kemei Kericho Woman Rep aspirant Beatrice Chepngeno Kemei Pulse Live Kenya

The former teacher now plans to sprout support groups for women and girls upon entry to office as well as other organized groups.

“We have an elaborate plan for women and youth empowerment. My office will provide financial and other support for organised groups and individuals,” she said.

Amos Robi

