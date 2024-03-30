The sports category has moved to a new website.


Boni Khalwale expresses fears over Rashid Echesa’s life after arrest

Charles Ouma

Echesa's lawyer clarified that he is in police custody for the alleged extortion, cybercrime bullying, and stage-managing an abduction.

Rashid Echesa during a past funeral service
Rashid Echesa during a past funeral service

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has given an update on former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa who is in police custody.

Echesa who was appointed to serve as Chairperson of the Kenya Water Towers Agency Board in May last year was seized by detectives on Thursday and whisked away after over alleged involvement in extortion, cybercrime bullying, and stage-managing an abduction according to his lawyer Danstan Omari.

According to the Senator, Echesa fell sill on Friday, March 29 while in police custody during interrogation but was yet to receive medical attention by the time the update was provided.

Khalwale lamented that he spent part of the day at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters in a bid to have Echesa released but did not succeed.

"I am the Kakakmega Senator and the Government Majority whip. I come here on the capacity given to me by Kakamega County to ask the National Government to release Rashid to me," Khalwale stated, adding that the suspect who is a high ranking official serving at the pleasure of President William Ruto is not a flight risk.

"If they want him we will bring him back. Rashid is not a flight risk as he serves at the pleasure of the President." Khalwale added.

Rashid Echesa to spend another night in police custody
Rashid Echesa to spend another night in police custody Pulse Live Kenya

Unsuccessful mission at DCI headquarters

Citing Right to Life as enshrined in the Kenyan Constitution, Khalwale cautioned Inspector General against holding Echesa who he claimed was sick and in need of medical attention.

“I have spent the whole of this afternoon at DCI Headquarters in Nairobi and later at the Muthaiga Police Station trying to secure the release of Rashid Echesa. I was to take him to hospital. The former CS is visibly unwell.

"Under the Constitution of Kenya, there is the right to life and he cannot deny any Kenyan that right," Khalwale explained.

READ: President Ruto pens Easter message to Kenyans

Echesa’s legal team, led by lawyer Danstan Omari noted that they are yet to be told the amount of money involved in the alleged extortion scheme, claiming that the suspect was the first to file a formal complaint.

Rashid Echesa arrested
Rashid Echesa arrested Rashid Echesa arrested Pulse Live Kenya
He clarified that Echesa is in police custody for the alleged extortion, cybercrime bullying, and stage-managing an abduction.

"We have not been told the amount that was involved in these allegations. There is no complainant and if you look at the circumstances, Echesa was the initial person to file a formal complaint," Omari noted.

