Sh588M corruption case against Waititu put off

Denis Mwangi

The prosecution has produced 27 witnesses in the case

Things have been tough - Ferdinand Waititu speaks on life as a common mwananchi

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu received a reprieve after the courts postponed the hearing in his case in which he is accused of awarding a Sh588 road tender irregularly.

The Office of Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji announced that the defence team filed a request which was granted by the Milimani Chief Magistrates court.

Milimani Chief Magistrate today allowed for an adjournment by the defence team in a matter involving Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and 12 others charged with the irregular award of Sh588 million road tender.

The prosecution led by Faith Mwila and Linda Mwamburi was ready with two witnesses. The prosecution has produced 27 witnesses in the case,” the statement read.

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu
The hearing of the case has been set for October 14, 2022.

Waititu is also accused of acquiring property with money that the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission believe to be the proceeds of crime.

EACC had filed a suit in the High Court to recover assets worth over Sh2billion from Waititu which include five luxury motor vehicles, 15 properties and 3 multi-story buildings within Nairobi Central Business District.

The office of Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji issued updates on the progress of the case involving former Treasury CS Henry Rotich and former PS Kamau Thugge.

Former CS Rotich, former KVDA MD David Kimosop and 7 others are charged with conspiracy to defraud the government of Sh56 billion for the development of Arror and Kimwarer multi-purpose dam projects.

Hearing of the multi-billion case proceeded on Monday before Milimani Anti-Corruption Court where the first prosecution witness, Charity Mui, was cross-examined.

Former Treasury CS Henry Rotich and former PS Kamau Thugge during a past court appearance
Charity told Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi how the accused persons conspired to float tenders for the 2 projects and awarded CMC di Ravenna- Itinera Joint Ventures even though the company did not bid for the projects.

The witness served as a secretary to KVDA Adhoc Technical & Evaluation Tendering Committee that evaluated tender documents in respect to the two projects.

The prosecution led by Special Prosecutor and Senior Counsel Taib Ali Taib has lined up 32 witnesses to prove the case.

