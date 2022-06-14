The Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) has revoked the licenses of 15 postal/courier companies for flaunting licensing requirements.
Ezra Chiloba goes after courier services in new crackdown
The Communications Authority shut down operations of Nairobi and Mombasa based courier services
In what appears to be a crack down on the sector, the commission said went mostly after companies based mostly in Nairobi with two being and Mombasa.
Those whose licenses were revoked in Nairobi are;
1. Al-Micdad Parcels Limited
2. Joham Moving Enterprises
3. Dana Communications
4. Across Border Courier
5. Blessings Parcel Service
6. Grafa International
7. Sampa Tours and Travel
8. Apollo Express
9. Destiny Parcel Services
10. Rising Freight Limited
11. Roy Parcel Services
12. Vickers Security Services Limited
13. Exodus Parcel Services
14. Zissou Group Limited
In Mombasa Spanish courier limited was the victim of the revocation by CAK which warned against using the services as the licenses they held could not allow them operate.
“Subject to the postal/courier licence conditions, the Authority wishes to notify the public that it has revoked the postal/ courier licenses held by the listed firms," the notice by the Communications Authority read.
The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) is the regulatory authority for the ICT industry in Kenya with responsibilities in telecommunications, cybersecurity, e-commerce, broadcasting and postal/courier services.
CAK is also responsible for managing the country's numbering and frequency spectrum resources, administering the Universal Service Fund (USF) as well as protecting interests of users of ICT.
In December 2021, CAK went after radio stations which he said had failed to comply with the licenses offer conditions.
Some of the affected radio stations include; Capital FM, NRG, Mbaitu FM, Radio Umoja, KU 99.9FM, Radio Furaha, Wendo FM among others.
