Ezra Chiloba goes after courier services in new crackdown

Amos Robi

The Communications Authority shut down operations of Nairobi and Mombasa based courier services

CA Director-General Ezra Chiloba during the launch of Kuza Awards 2022 on April 8, 2022.


The Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) has revoked the licenses of 15 postal/courier companies for flaunting licensing requirements.

In what appears to be a crack down on the sector, the commission said went mostly after companies based mostly in Nairobi with two being and Mombasa.

Those whose licenses were revoked in Nairobi are;

1. Al-Micdad Parcels Limited

2. Joham Moving Enterprises

3. Dana Communications

4. Across Border Courier

5. Blessings Parcel Service

6. Grafa International

7. Sampa Tours and Travel

8. Apollo Express

9. Destiny Parcel Services

10. Rising Freight Limited

11. Roy Parcel Services

12. Vickers Security Services Limited

13. Exodus Parcel Services

14. Zissou Group Limited

In Mombasa Spanish courier limited was the victim of the revocation by CAK which warned against using the services as the licenses they held could not allow them operate.

Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Director-General Ezra Chiloba


“Subject to the postal/courier licence conditions, the Authority wishes to notify the public that it has revoked the postal/ courier licenses held by the listed firms," the notice by the Communications Authority read.

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) is the regulatory authority for the ICT industry in Kenya with responsibilities in telecommunications, cybersecurity, e-commerce, broadcasting and postal/courier services.

CAK is also responsible for managing the country's numbering and frequency spectrum resources, administering the Universal Service Fund (USF) as well as protecting interests of users of ICT. Subject to the postal/courier license conditions, the Authority wishes to notify the public that it has revoked the postal/courier licenses held by the listed firms.

In December 2021, CAK went after radio stations which he said had failed to comply with the licenses offer conditions.

Some of the affected radio stations include; Capital FM, NRG, Mbaitu FM, Radio Umoja, KU 99.9FM, Radio Furaha, Wendo FM among others.

Amos Robi





