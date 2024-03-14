The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Kindiki gazettes 13 areas as disturbed and dangerous after 7 deaths

Denis Mwangi

The government has issued a Gazette Notice declaring several mining sites within Marsabit county as "disturbed and dangerous areas."

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking to the media on November 6, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking to the media on November 6, 2023

The notice, published on March 14, 2024, emphasizes enhanced security measures in response to unspecified threats that have raised concerns for public safety.

Recommended articles

The declaration comes in the wake of violent confrontations among competing groups of miners that have tragically resulted in seven fatalities.

The declaration, which is rooted in the provisions of the National Police Service Act and the Public Order Act, specifically lists 13 locations within the Golbo Division.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki toured the Ifo 2 Refugee and Dagahaley Refugee Camps in Daadab and the World Food Program (WFP) food distribution points on Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki toured the Ifo 2 Refugee and Dagahaley Refugee Camps in Daadab and the World Food Program (WFP) food distribution points on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Interior CS Kithure Kindiki toured the Ifo 2 Refugee and Dagahaley Refugee Camps in Daadab and the World Food Program (WFP) food distribution points on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

These areas, known for their mining activities, have now been placed under heightened scrutiny by authorities.

Residents and visitors of the affected areas, namely Hilllo Argobo, Hilllo Oorfoga, Hilllo Waktile, and others have been ordered to vacate.

  1. Hilllo Argobo
  2. Hilllo Oorfoga
  3. Hilllo Waktile
  4. Hilllo Tanzania
  5. Hilllo Iness Ambaratille
  6. Hilllo Gotu
  7. Hilllo Tesum Qalicha
  8. Hilllo Karray
  9. Hilllo Hudaa
  10. Hilllo Qorrnjido
  11. Hilllo Irress Shindia
  12. Hilllo Raabaqle
  13. Hilllo Godde Haroressa

The gazette outlined that without express permission from the County Commissioner, access to these areas will be strictly regulated.

The move comes after extensive consultations between the National Security Council and the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

This concerted approach hints at a collaborative effort to curb potential threats and protect the well-being of citizens and the integrity of ongoing mining operations.

The order takes effect immediately and will last for a period of thirty days from the date of notice, after which the situation will be reviewed by the relevant authorities.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki addressing the media while flanked by security bosses
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki addressing the media while flanked by security bosses Pulse Live Kenya

To the inhabitants of Marsabit County, this development might bring a mix of feelings—concerns about safety, curiosity over the reasons behind such a severe step, and the implications for daily life and work in the mining industry.

For families who rely on the mining sector for their livelihood, questions about the future are bound to arise.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 common misconceptions about prisons in Kenya

10 common misconceptions about prisons in Kenya

CS Kindiki gazettes 13 areas as disturbed and dangerous after 7 deaths

CS Kindiki gazettes 13 areas as disturbed and dangerous after 7 deaths

EPRA announces new fuel prices for March to April

EPRA announces new fuel prices for March to April

Life in death row: 11 benefits, rules & processes that await Jowie in prison

Life in death row: 11 benefits, rules & processes that await Jowie in prison

Public Service Commission contradicts Jacque Maribe's appointment

Public Service Commission contradicts Jacque Maribe's appointment

Jowie's mother speaks as his lawyers set eyes on the Court of Appeal [Video]

Jowie's mother speaks as his lawyers set eyes on the Court of Appeal [Video]

High Court sentences Jowie to death for the murder of Monica Kimani

High Court sentences Jowie to death for the murder of Monica Kimani

Parliament clears way for return of housing levy deductions in March

Parliament clears way for return of housing levy deductions in March

Kenya pauses deployment of police to Haiti, here's why

Kenya pauses deployment of police to Haiti, here's why

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto and Health CS Susan Nakhumicha at State House, Nairobi

Health CS: Why 2.75% SHIF salary deductions start in March but services start in July

File image of President William Ruto matches during the 2023 Jamhuri Day celebrations at the Uhuru Gardens escorted by Chief of the Defence Forces of the Kenya Defence Forces, General Francis Ogola

Ruto explains 2 reasons for settling on military generals for ambassadorial roles

Neno Evangelism preacher Pastor Ng’ang’a

Pastor James Ng'ang'a dares EACC & Kenyan politicians in angry response

Daystar University Vice Chancellor Laban Ayiro ( Facebook)

Daystar University re-appoints Laban Ayiro as Vice Chancellor