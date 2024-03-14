CS Kindiki gazettes 13 areas as disturbed and dangerous after 7 deaths

The declaration comes in the wake of violent confrontations among competing groups of miners that have tragically resulted in seven fatalities.

The declaration, which is rooted in the provisions of the National Police Service Act and the Public Order Act, specifically lists 13 locations within the Golbo Division.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki toured the Ifo 2 Refugee and Dagahaley Refugee Camps in Daadab and the World Food Program (WFP) food distribution points on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

These areas, known for their mining activities, have now been placed under heightened scrutiny by authorities.

Residents and visitors of the affected areas, namely Hilllo Argobo, Hilllo Oorfoga, Hilllo Waktile, and others have been ordered to vacate.

Hilllo Argobo Hilllo Oorfoga Hilllo Waktile Hilllo Tanzania Hilllo Iness Ambaratille Hilllo Gotu Hilllo Tesum Qalicha Hilllo Karray Hilllo Hudaa Hilllo Qorrnjido Hilllo Irress Shindia Hilllo Raabaqle Hilllo Godde Haroressa

The gazette outlined that without express permission from the County Commissioner, access to these areas will be strictly regulated.

The move comes after extensive consultations between the National Security Council and the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

This concerted approach hints at a collaborative effort to curb potential threats and protect the well-being of citizens and the integrity of ongoing mining operations.

The order takes effect immediately and will last for a period of thirty days from the date of notice, after which the situation will be reviewed by the relevant authorities.

Pulse Live Kenya

To the inhabitants of Marsabit County, this development might bring a mix of feelings—concerns about safety, curiosity over the reasons behind such a severe step, and the implications for daily life and work in the mining industry.