World reacts as Ruto is confirmed as President-elect

Nigerian singer Davido led the list of celebrities who congratulated the president elect, in his message Davido described the win by Ruto as a win for democracy and a win for the Kenyan people.

“Congratulations to Dr William Samoei Ruto, on being declared 5th President of the Republic of #Kenya. @WilliamsRuto … also Congratulations to the people of Kenya ! DEMOCRACY WINS AGAIN,” Davido wrote on his Twitter.

Zambian president Hakainde Hichilema in his message said he looked forward to working with the president elect as well as strengthening relations between the two countries.

“Congratulations to Dr William Samoei Ruto, on being declared 5th President of the Republic of #Kenya. Look forward to working with Your Excellency @WilliamsRuto to strengthen & enhance historical good relations between Zambia & Kenya based on our shared priorities for our two peoples,” Hichilema said in his message.

The Russian Embassy, on the other hand, re-shared their initial celebratory message they had posted on August 18 to congratulate the new Head of State.

"The Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Kenya has the honour to congratulate H.E. Dr. William Samoei Ruto upon the announcement of him being elected as President of Kenya.