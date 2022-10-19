RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DCI Mohamed shares his mobile phone number after being sworn in

Denis Mwangi

The DCI Amin Mohammed Ibrahim is expected to inject new blood into Kenya's foremost investigative agency.

DCI Amin Mohamed Ibrahim took the oath of office in a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome on October 19, 2022
Chief Justice Martha Koome presided over the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Director of Criminal Investigations, Amin Mohamed Ibrahim, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

After taking the oath of office, DCI Mohamed shared his mobile phone number with Kenyans and promised to be reachable and deliver on his promise bring criminals to justice.

He said that anyone could reach him on 0722415419.

The new DCI boss beat nine other candidates who all appeared before the National Police Service Commission for interviews.

Before his appointment, Amin was the Director of the Internal Affairs Unit, mandated to investigate complaints against police.

The new DCI chief now returns to the directorate where he previously served in various senior positions, including the head of the DCI Investigations Bureau, head of operations and officer in charge of the Banking Fraud Unit, among other roles.

His vast experience in the field of investigations within and outside the DCI is expected to inject new blood into the country’s foremost investigative agency.

Former DCI boss George Kinoti will remain under the public service commission and may be redeployed to another government agency until he retires.

"The National Police Service Commission has approved the transfer of services for George Kinoti, CBS, former Director, Directorate of Criminal Investigation, from the National Police Service Commission to the Public Service Commission with remuneration and privileges personal to himself, with effect from September 27, 2022, until attainment of mandatory retirement age," NPSC said in the statement.

Under the PSC, Kinoti will still receive remunerations and benefits like any other civil servant. Kinoti left the DCI two years before the end his six-year term.

