George Kinoti's future determined after resignation as DCI boss

In a statement released on Thursday, October 6, 2022, NPSC said Kinoti will remain under the public service commission and maybe redeployed to another government agency until he is of retirement age.

"The National Police Service Commission has approved the transfer of services for George Kinoti, CBS, former Director, Directorate of Criminal Investigation, from the National Police Service Commission to the Public Service Commission with remuneration and privileges personal to himself, with effect from September 27, 2022, until attainment of mandatory retirement age," NPSC said in the statement.

Under the PSC, Kinoti will still be entitled to remunerations and benefits like any other civil servant. Kinoti resigned from office two years before his six year term expired.

Kinoti’s place at the DCI was taken up by Massa Hamisi Salim who was appointed in acting capacity until the position is filled substantively and competitively in at least 14 days.

The deadline for interested parties to apply for the position was Thursday October 6, 2022 from which selected candidates will be invited for interviews by the NPSC who will then nominate candidates for appointment by the president, subject to approval by Parliament.

Among the requirements needed is a degree from a University recognized in Kenya, at least 10 years of proven experience at the management level of a public institution, a distinguished career, and knowledge and experience in criminal investigations or policing.

Acting DCI addresses reports of telling off DP Gachagua

On October 5, The Directorate of Criminal Investigations refuted claims that acting Director Hamisi Massa told off Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The allegations made by a local daily newspaper said that Massa expressed that the DCI would not hesitate to raid public offices, a style condemned severally by DP Gachagua.

"We have the mandate to raid your office however much it may not be acceptable to anyone. Let us do our jobs.

"Public officers fear raids by DCI, but we want to ensure that one doesn't destroy evidence," the local daily published on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Massa was said to have made the remarks during a meeting of heads of independent and constitutional institutions convened by the Office of the Auditor General on Tuesday.