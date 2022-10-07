RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

George Kinoti's future determined after resignation as DCI boss

Amos Robi

Kinoti will continue enjoying civil servant benefits until he hits retirement age

Former DCI Director George Kinoti
Former DCI Director George Kinoti

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has transferred former Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti who resigned from the investigative agency on September 27, 2022.

In a statement released on Thursday, October 6, 2022, NPSC said Kinoti will remain under the public service commission and maybe redeployed to another government agency until he is of retirement age.

"The National Police Service Commission has approved the transfer of services for George Kinoti, CBS, former Director, Directorate of Criminal Investigation, from the National Police Service Commission to the Public Service Commission with remuneration and privileges personal to himself, with effect from September 27, 2022, until attainment of mandatory retirement age," NPSC said in the statement.

Former DCI Director George Kinoti
Former DCI Director George Kinoti Pulse Live Kenya

Under the PSC, Kinoti will still be entitled to remunerations and benefits like any other civil servant. Kinoti resigned from office two years before his six year term expired.

Kinoti’s place at the DCI was taken up by Massa Hamisi Salim who was appointed in acting capacity until the position is filled substantively and competitively in at least 14 days.

The deadline for interested parties to apply for the position was Thursday October 6, 2022 from which selected candidates will be invited for interviews by the NPSC who will then nominate candidates for appointment by the president, subject to approval by Parliament.

Outgoing DCI Director George Kinoti with acting DCI Hamisi Massa on Friday, September 30, 2022.
Outgoing DCI Director George Kinoti with acting DCI Hamisi Massa on Friday, September 30, 2022. Pulse Live Kenya

Among the requirements needed is a degree from a University recognized in Kenya, at least 10 years of proven experience at the management level of a public institution, a distinguished career, and knowledge and experience in criminal investigations or policing.

On October 5, The Directorate of Criminal Investigations refuted claims that acting Director Hamisi Massa told off Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The allegations made by a local daily newspaper said that Massa expressed that the DCI would not hesitate to raid public offices, a style condemned severally by DP Gachagua.

"We have the mandate to raid your office however much it may not be acceptable to anyone. Let us do our jobs.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaks during an interview with Citizen TV on Sunday, October 2, 2022
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaks during an interview with Citizen TV on Sunday, October 2, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

"Public officers fear raids by DCI, but we want to ensure that one doesn't destroy evidence," the local daily published on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Massa was said to have made the remarks during a meeting of heads of independent and constitutional institutions convened by the Office of the Auditor General on Tuesday.

However, in a statement, the directorate denounced the reports, saying that the acting DCI did not make the remarks as published.

