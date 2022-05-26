DP Ruto breaks protocol, invites Karua to speak at National Prayer Breakfast

In his words, DP Ruto apologized to those present and Kenyans at large for not sticking to the programme of the day.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader invited Karua to speak on behalf of the Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga who was not present at the occasion.

“Before I conclude my remarks, in the absence of my brother Raila Odinga, who is my main competitor in this election, I’m going to ask my sister Martha Karua…Allow me to break protocol so that she can come and make some few remarks,” DP Ruto said while inviting Martha.

DP Ruto apologizes after inviting Martha Karua to speak at National Prayer Breakfast Pulse Live Kenya

Taking to the podium, the Narc Kenya Party leader challenged her main competitors to compete on ideas and not insults.

“We pray that moving forward, especially after these prayers that our actions match ours words. We pray, especially for us leaders that even as we compete on ideas and not insults, that we lessen the tension in our country with the way we treat each other. None of us is perfect, we pray for God’s grace and strength so that we can be able to lead the nation to value and leadership driven campaigns”, Karua remarked.

The Deputy President commended her for giving a powerful speech despite being ambushed to speak at the National Prayer Breakfast.

“Thank you Martha even if I ambushed you. You have given a good account of yourself and sorry the people of protocol, if I have messed up in any way, I’m sorry,” DP Ruto noted.

Ruto also apologized to President Uhuru Kenyatta over what he termed as falling short of his expectations.

“To Kenyans, I know we have tried our best, we may not have done as much as you expected of us, we have failed you in some areas, we may not have been as united as we should have been, we ask...and specifically myself, ask for forgiveness.

“I also know that serving as deputy president I may have fallen short of expectations of my boss my friend the president, I ask for your forgiveness,” ruto said.