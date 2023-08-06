What Uhuru discussed with Museveni in Kampala on Saturday

Coming in the backdrop of heightened political activity in Kenya with Azimio la Umoja cautioning neighbouring countries not to provide arms to state agencies tackling demonstrators and at a time when a company linked to the Kenyatta family with operations in Uganda is facing challenges accessing the Kenyan market, the meeting drew instant speculation.

Uhuru’s delegation was comprised of Ambassador Macharia Kamau served as the Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary in the previous administration, Brigadier (Rtd) Elijah Mwanyika and Uganda's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, John Mulimba.

According to a statement released by the retired president’s office, Uhuru travelled to the neighbouring country in his official capacity as the facilitator of the peace talks in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the visit, Uhuru briefed President Museveni of the ongoing peace initiatives in the vast country that has been plagued by conflicts.

"The two leaders deliberated on the ongoing peace processes geared towards the realization of lasting peace and stability in the Eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo" read the statement in part.

Pulse Live Kenya

Uhuru’s appointment was among the first ones made by President William Ruto shortly after he took over.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with France 24, the head of state explained that sidelining Uhuru would have worked to the disadvantage of the Kenya Kwanza government as regional conflicts would have an impact in his administration.

"I appointed President Uhuru as an envoy because I'm different. I believe that President Kenyatta brings value to the processes in Ethiopia and DRC. What was there between him and me was a competition.

"It wasn't a competition between me and the person he supported (Raila Odinga). Being a democracy, we are mature enough to understand that we can compete but we don't have to be enemies but compatriots," Ruto explained.

Pulse Live Kenya