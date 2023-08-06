The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

What Uhuru discussed with Museveni in Kampala on Saturday

Charles Ouma

Coming in the backdrop of heightened political activity in Kenya and at a time when a company linked to the Kenyatta family with operations in Uganda is facing challenges accessing the Kenyan market, the meeting drew instant speculation.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta at Uganda's State House in Kampala where he held talks with President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta at Uganda's State House in Kampala where he held talks with President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday, August 05, paid a courtesy call to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in Kampala.

Recommended articles

Coming in the backdrop of heightened political activity in Kenya with Azimio la Umoja cautioning neighbouring countries not to provide arms to state agencies tackling demonstrators and at a time when a company linked to the Kenyatta family with operations in Uganda is facing challenges accessing the Kenyan market, the meeting drew instant speculation.

Uhuru’s delegation was comprised of Ambassador Macharia Kamau served as the Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary in the previous administration, Brigadier (Rtd) Elijah Mwanyika and Uganda's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, John Mulimba.

According to a statement released by the retired president’s office, Uhuru travelled to the neighbouring country in his official capacity as the facilitator of the peace talks in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Ruto: Why I appointed Uhuru peace envoy despite past political differences

During the visit, Uhuru briefed President Museveni of the ongoing peace initiatives in the vast country that has been plagued by conflicts.

"The two leaders deliberated on the ongoing peace processes geared towards the realization of lasting peace and stability in the Eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo" read the statement in part.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta at Uganda's State House in Kampala where he held talks with President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta at Uganda's State House in Kampala where he held talks with President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda Pulse Live Kenya

Uhuru’s appointment was among the first ones made by President William Ruto shortly after he took over.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with France 24, the head of state explained that sidelining Uhuru would have worked to the disadvantage of the Kenya Kwanza government as regional conflicts would have an impact in his administration.

"I appointed President Uhuru as an envoy because I'm different. I believe that President Kenyatta brings value to the processes in Ethiopia and DRC. What was there between him and me was a competition.

"It wasn't a competition between me and the person he supported (Raila Odinga). Being a democracy, we are mature enough to understand that we can compete but we don't have to be enemies but compatriots," Ruto explained.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta at Uganda's State House in Kampala where he held talks with President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta at Uganda's State House in Kampala where he held talks with President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda Pulse Live Kenya

The former president has also been a key player in peace talks in Ethiopia.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

What Uhuru discussed with Museveni in Kampala on Saturday

What Uhuru discussed with Museveni in Kampala on Saturday

I choose to tell you the truth - Kabando's open letter to Ruto stirs social media

I choose to tell you the truth - Kabando's open letter to Ruto stirs social media

WATCH: Waiguru & Ngirici share hugs as they bury year-long hatchet

WATCH: Waiguru & Ngirici share hugs as they bury year-long hatchet

Gachagua's plea to Ruto revisited as they head to Sagana State Lodge

Gachagua's plea to Ruto revisited as they head to Sagana State Lodge

Father John Pesa clarifies graves unearthed by detectives at his church

Father John Pesa clarifies graves unearthed by detectives at his church

Land Cruiser 'V8' converted to tourist vehicle spotted in Kenya [VIDEO]

Land Cruiser 'V8' converted to tourist vehicle spotted in Kenya [VIDEO]

Ruto's chief of staff raises alarm over criminals targeting CSs, PSs & CEOs

Ruto's chief of staff raises alarm over criminals targeting CSs, PSs & CEOs

Targets Treasury CS Njuguna must meet to avoid being fired

Targets Treasury CS Njuguna must meet to avoid being fired

Why ICC chief prosecutor is in Kenya [Photos]

Why ICC chief prosecutor is in Kenya [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Daniel Wanyeki in Canada Photo: Cara Nickerson/CBC

How Kenyan who left bank job found himself homeless in Canada

Collage of President William Ruto, Trade CS Moses Kuria and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki

Ruto reprimands Moses Kuria, Kithure Kindiki at State House [Video]

A collage of a Toyota Landcruiser 200 series

Land Cruiser 'V8' converted to tourist vehicle spotted in Kenya [VIDEO]

A collage of President William Ruto and Raila Odinga

What I told Raila - Ruto confirms details of private meeting [Video]