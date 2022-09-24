DP Gachagua's 2 promises to Nyanza residents during Kisumu visit

Gachagua assured the residents that the Kenya Kwanza government will serve all Kenyans regardless of their political inclinations.

The DP who was speaking in Kisumu on Friday, September 23 after presiding over the Kenya Music Festival gala noted that that despite the region not backing them politically, they would work towards serving all Kenyans equally.

The region is Raila Odinga’s turf and shunned Kenya Kwanza in the August elections in which the former Prime Minister lost to the Kenya Kwanza duo of William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua.

“We want to confirm to the people of Nyanza that the Ruto administration will serve all Kenyans equally, those who elected us and those who did not.

“All parts of Kenya will get development equally because we are leaders for the whole country,” the DP explained.

Pulse Live Kenya

He also promised to have his boss, President William Ruto, visit the region soon.

"Receive warm regards from our President William Ruto. I promise you that I will bring him to this region soon," he stated.

Chaos during previous visit

Ruto’s last visit to Kisumu in November 2021 at the height of campaigns was marred by chaos during which his car was vandalized.

At the time, Ruto who was the Deputy President ignored intelligence reports of possible chaos and toured the lakeside city, addressing a series of political gatherings as eager residents welcomed him to the lakeside city.

The visit however, did not end well as his motorcade was stoned in Kondele area, forcing his security detail to climb atop the bonnet of his official vehicle to protect him from the stones as police moved in to disperse the crowds using teargas.

Pulse Live Kenya