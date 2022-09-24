RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DP Gachagua's 2 promises to Nyanza residents during Kisumu visit

Charles Ouma

DP Gachagua toured the lakeside city of Kisumu on Friday, September 23

DP Gachagua's 2 promises to Kisumu during maiden visit
DP Gachagua's 2 promises to Kisumu during maiden visit

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has made two promises to residents of Kisumu and Nyanza region at large during his maiden visit to the region that shunned President William Ruto at the ballot, voting overwhelmingly for Raila Odinga.

Recommended articles

Gachagua assured the residents that the Kenya Kwanza government will serve all Kenyans regardless of their political inclinations.

The DP who was speaking in Kisumu on Friday, September 23 after presiding over the Kenya Music Festival gala noted that that despite the region not backing them politically, they would work towards serving all Kenyans equally.

The region is Raila Odinga’s turf and shunned Kenya Kwanza in the August elections in which the former Prime Minister lost to the Kenya Kwanza duo of William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua.

“We want to confirm to the people of Nyanza that the Ruto administration will serve all Kenyans equally, those who elected us and those who did not.

“All parts of Kenya will get development equally because we are leaders for the whole country,” the DP explained.

DP Gachagua's 2 promises to Kisumu during maiden visit
DP Gachagua's 2 promises to Kisumu during maiden visit Pulse Live Kenya

He also promised to have his boss, President William Ruto, visit the region soon.

"Receive warm regards from our President William Ruto. I promise you that I will bring him to this region soon," he stated.

Chaos during previous visit

Ruto’s last visit to Kisumu in November 2021 at the height of campaigns was marred by chaos during which his car was vandalized.

At the time, Ruto who was the Deputy President ignored intelligence reports of possible chaos and toured the lakeside city, addressing a series of political gatherings as eager residents welcomed him to the lakeside city.

The visit however, did not end well as his motorcade was stoned in Kondele area, forcing his security detail to climb atop the bonnet of his official vehicle to protect him from the stones as police moved in to disperse the crowds using teargas.

Scenes at Kondele on November 10, 2021 when William Ruto who was the Deputy President at the time toured Kisumu
Scenes at Kondele on November 10, 2021 when William Ruto who was the Deputy President at the time toured Kisumu Pulse Live Kenya

According to the police, the chaos was caused by rival factions fighting over campaign cash dished out by Ruto’s entourage.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto: Why I appointed Uhuru peace envoy despite past political differences

Ruto: Why I appointed Uhuru peace envoy despite past political differences

DP Gachagua's 2 promises to Nyanza residents during Kisumu visit

DP Gachagua's 2 promises to Nyanza residents during Kisumu visit

Babu Owino, Ledama Olekina slap ODM with new demands

Babu Owino, Ledama Olekina slap ODM with new demands

Rigathi Gachagua's soft life photos light up social media

Rigathi Gachagua's soft life photos light up social media

10 cooking oil brands suspended by KEBS [List]

10 cooking oil brands suspended by KEBS [List]

Kenyans dash for flour after lorry overturns along Mombasa Road [Photos & Videos]

Kenyans dash for flour after lorry overturns along Mombasa Road [Photos & Videos]

Ruto and Rachel meet US President Joe Biden

Ruto and Rachel meet US President Joe Biden

Ruto sets date to open & address 13th Parliament

Ruto sets date to open & address 13th Parliament

Dangerous side effects of contraceptive pill ministry of health has banned

Dangerous side effects of contraceptive pill ministry of health has banned

Trending

President William Ruto in UK for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Why attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was a tough choice for Ruto

FBI officers effecting an arrest

Kenyan pleads guilty to Sh12 billion fraud in US

Raila Odinga addressing Azimio elected leaders during the Parliamentary Group meeting at Stoni Athi Resort on September 16, 2022

Standoff in Azimio as Kalonzo changes tune

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua visited officers from the Presidential Escort Unit at Nairobi West Hspital after they were involved in a road accident.

Presidential escort officers hospitalised after road accident [Photos]