Detectives unearth George Mwangi's last minutes alive with wife and new lover

A statement dated October 14 indicates that the deceased who was based in Rwanda attended a family function in the company of his new lover.

The same event was coincidentally also attended by the deceased’s wife, who unsuccessfully contested for the Kimabu Woman Representative seat.

DCI added that the politician and her husband’s lover were acquaintances as engineer Mwangi had introduced his soulmate to the extended family who knew of their romantic relationship which began a few years ago, starting from landlord-tenant to lovebirds.

The deceased reportedly left the event in the company of his new lover without interacting with his wife.

Eng. Mwangi would then part ways with his lover before driving to his matrimonial home to join his wife who unsuccessfully.

Sadly, that was the last time that Mwangi who was based in Rwanda was seen alive as his lifeless body was found in dumped in a forest days later with detectives linking the Kiambu politician to the murder.

"After conducting a thorough forensic documentation of the house today, detectives based at the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, Homicide Department, Forensic Crime Scene and Photographic units have concluded that he was murdered in his bedroom at the top floor," DCI revealed in a statement.

Police recover evidence

A search conducted at the couple’s matrimonial home saw detectives recover key evidence.

"Pieces of blood stained metal rods, blood soaked bed sheets, stained curtains and clothing were part of the exhibits that were recovered in the house by the sleuths based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory," DCI added in a statement.

Pulse Live Kenya

The deceased lover filed a missing person report after she failed to reach him on phone, explaining that she was initially cautious about calling his lover due to a previous dress down by his wife.

Detectives have since arrested the Kiambu politician who is suspected of colluding with some of their casual labourers to execute the murder.

Sleuths are also investigating the disappearance of one labourer who went missing on the fateful day.