ADVERTISEMENT
2023 KCSE: Education CS issues update on release of exam results

Denis Mwangi

The Ministry of Education has announced the release date for the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu attends a Cabinet meeting at State House on June 27, 2023
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu attends a Cabinet meeting at State House on June 27, 2023

According to Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, the results will be released in the second week of January 2024.

The 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams were marked by several significant moments, including a new grading system, increased security measures, and a larger number of candidates.

KCSE candidates
KCSE candidates KCSE examinations start on Monday Pulse Live Kenya

Here are some of the highlights:

New Grading System

The 2023 KCSE exams saw the introduction of a new grading system aimed at increasing the number of students joining universities.

The new grading structure was unveiled in August and focused on candidates' strengths.

In the new grading system mandatory subjects, Mathematics and one language (English, Kiswahili, or Kenyan Sign Language), will be used to compute the mean grade.

Examiners will also be required to pick five of the best-performed subjects from a candidate.

Increased Security Measures

The government implemented new guidelines to curb cheating and ensure the integrity of the exams.

These measures included changing the mode of collection of national examination papers and increasing the number of invigilators and supervisors.

Record-Breaking Number of Candidates

A total of 903,260 candidates sat for the 2023 KCSE exams, marking a significant increase from previous years.

In November, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) suspended Charles Onyari, the Principal of Nyambaria High School, from his role as the Centre Manager following allegations of involvement in examination malpractices.

In January 2023, Nyambaria High School made headlines after posting impressive results in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

According to the provisional results, the school had a mean score of 10.8975 out of 12, a significant improvement from the previous year's performance of 9.3086.

The school's students performed exceptionally well, with 28 students getting a grade A (plain), and 383 students getting a grade A (minus), bringing the total to 411, which represents 84.22% of the candidates.

Following the impressive results, many people called for investigations into the school.

However, Education CS Ezekiel Machogu dismissed the cheating allegations as propaganda.

Defending the results posted by Nyambaria High School, the Cabinet Secretary commended the principal, whom he described as a performer.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

