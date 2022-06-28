RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Former street boy rejects Rigathi Gachagua's job offer

Denis Mwangi

The former street boy told off Rigathi Gachagua after they met at a function in Mathira, Nyeri County

Mathira MP and Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua
Mathira MP and Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua

Daniel Kiige a former street boy from Nyeri County told off Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua who had requested him to drop his political ambitions to become the next area MP.

Kiige is vying for the Mathira MP seat on a Freedom and Justice Party ticket and competing against UDA candidate Eric Wamumbi.

Daniel had met Rigathi at a function in Mathira on Monday. He also rejected a job offer from Gachagua who had promised to help him secure a position in the Nyeri County government, if he stepped down from the race.

I’m happy that you have offered me a job but my mission is to help the people of Mathira, and I will not abandon that mission,” he said.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and aspiring politician Daniel Kiige in Mathira
Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and aspiring politician Daniel Kiige in Mathira

Daniel was a street boy until well-wishers rescued and put him through school. He completed his studies at KCA University where he rose to become a student leader in 2019.

Kiige also served as a legal director for the Kenya University Students Organization, which represented Kenyan institutions East Africa.

The problems I have gone through have prompted me to seek the leadership of this constituency. I feel I need to touch many hearts as a response towards lifting the people who are constantly struggling to wriggle out of their problems,” he said.

The aspiring politician has been depending on well-wishers to fund his campaign.

He visits voters’ homes using his motorcycle since he is not able to organise huge rallies.

Recently, vendors at a nearby used clothing market organised an impromptu fundraiser to support the printing of his campaign posters.

Mathira parliamentary aspirant Daniel Kiige during one of his campaigns
Mathira parliamentary aspirant Daniel Kiige during one of his campaigns

Both UDA and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance have been trying to convince political aspirants to shelve their ambitions in favour of candidates who have been deemed as strong.

Many of those who have sacrificed their candidatures have been promised jobs in the next government to quell wrangles.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

