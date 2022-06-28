Former street boy rejects Rigathi Gachagua's job offer

Kiige is vying for the Mathira MP seat on a Freedom and Justice Party ticket and competing against UDA candidate Eric Wamumbi.

Daniel had met Rigathi at a function in Mathira on Monday. He also rejected a job offer from Gachagua who had promised to help him secure a position in the Nyeri County government, if he stepped down from the race.

“I’m happy that you have offered me a job but my mission is to help the people of Mathira, and I will not abandon that mission,” he said.

Daniel was a street boy until well-wishers rescued and put him through school. He completed his studies at KCA University where he rose to become a student leader in 2019.

Kiige also served as a legal director for the Kenya University Students Organization, which represented Kenyan institutions East Africa.

“The problems I have gone through have prompted me to seek the leadership of this constituency. I feel I need to touch many hearts as a response towards lifting the people who are constantly struggling to wriggle out of their problems,” he said.

The aspiring politician has been depending on well-wishers to fund his campaign.

He visits voters’ homes using his motorcycle since he is not able to organise huge rallies.

Recently, vendors at a nearby used clothing market organised an impromptu fundraiser to support the printing of his campaign posters.

Both UDA and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance have been trying to convince political aspirants to shelve their ambitions in favour of candidates who have been deemed as strong.