Matiang’i reveals police tenders that have angered Kenya Kwanza politicians

Charles Ouma

Sasa hiyo frustration ndio unaleta kutusi Inspector General wetu, let's be honest about these things - Matiang’i

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has waded into the raging debate on police reforms and uniforms that has seen Kenya Kwanza leader Rigathi Gachagua take to the campaign trail, promising reforms including changing police uniforms.

According to Matiang’i, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai is under attack from Kenya Kwanza politicians for rejecting suspicious bids for police tenders.

The CS explained that well-connected tender sharks who are friends of a top politician leading the attacks were stopped in their tracks by the IG when he rejected their bids for police tenders.

READ: Gachagua on police uniforms: Ni uniform ya women's guild tutarudisha PCEA

Speaking in Nyamira on Friday, July 1, 2022, when he accompanied Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga on the campaign trail, Matiang’i accused a senior politician who he did not name for venting his frustrations on the police boss.

CS Matiang'i
“Shida ya Mutyambai ni kukataa kunua police boots for Sh13,000. Zilikuwa zinauzwa na marafiki zako. Sasa akakubali kununua boots from local manufacturers for Sh2,900.

"(Mutyambai’s rejected a bid to purchase police boots for Sh13,000 that were being sold by the politicians' friends, instead opting to buy the same boots for Sh2,900 from local manufacturers),” Matiang’i explained.

READ: Kibicho responds to Gachagua's comments on police uniforms

The CS stated that the same individuals were angered further when the IG declined to purchase police bulletproof vests at an inflated cost of more than 10 times the actual amount.

“Shida ya Mutyambai ni kukataa kununua bulletproof vests for $900 sold by your friends na kuenda directly kununua kwa manufacturers for $90.

IG Hillary Mutyambai and DCI boss George Kinoti during a recent meeting with top security officers in Nakuru County
"(Mutyambai’s problem was declining to purchase police bulletproof vests sold by your friends at 900USD and opting to buy the same directly from manufacturers at a cost of only 90USD),” Dr Matiang'i added.

READ: Company that will manufacture police uniform fabric unveiled

He accused the disgruntled tender sharks of targeting the Inspector General as a result of their frustrations.

“Sasa hiyo frustration ndio unaleta kutusi Inspector General wetu. Let us be honest about these things… If you want to become a leader in this country, how can you attack public servants before foreigners? International observers come to our offices then you decide to abuse government officials," added the CS.

On his part, Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga promised to protect Mating’i from his aggressors, noting that the CS’s integrity and good work ethic have earned him many enemies.

"Niko hapa na rafiki yangu Fred Matiang’i. Tumetoka mbali na amefanya kazi nzuri. Analetewa mashida na wale wakora lakini nitamlinda.

"(I have my friend here, Fred Matiang'i. We have walked quite a journey and he has done a good job. He is being troubled by those troublemakers but I'll protect him)," said Raila.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

