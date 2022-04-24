RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

How Raila spent time on the plane before landing in Washington DC

Thomas Bosire

Raila is on a week-long trip to the US together with members of his presidential campaign team

Azimio presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga aboard a plane during trip to Washington DC on April 23, 2022
Azimio presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga aboard a plane during trip to Washington DC on April 23, 2022

Azimio presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga and his entourage have arrived in Washington DC, United States for a week-long work visit.

Updating his supporters of his activities, Mr Odinga shared that he had followed the Arsenal versus Manchester United, Premier League match on Saturday night, mid-air.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, who is an Arsenal fan, took the chance to cheer his team to victory. He also shared that Sundays, for him, are often spent watching football.

"When Arsenal beat ManU it always feels like the Lord’s Day," Raila remarked at the victory.

Azimio presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga aboard a plane during trip to Washington DC on April 23, 2022
Azimio presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga aboard a plane during trip to Washington DC on April 23, 2022

The former Prime Minister and his delegation are expected to hold meetings with among others, senior US government officials, senior members of the United States Congress, and key African-American leaders. This is according to a statement earlier released by the campaign secretariat.

Raila will also meet and address Kenyans residing in the American Diaspora in a bid to rally their support for his presidential bid.

The ODM party leader and presidential hopeful is accompanied by Senior Counsel Martha Karua who is a possible deputy pick for Odinga.

The Narc-Kenya boss confirmed her presence on the US tour by posting on Twitter that she had landed at Dulles International Airport in Washington, DC.

Also accompanying Raila are:-

  1. Kisii Governor James Ongwae
  2. Kakamega Governor and ODM deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya
  3. Kajiado Central lawmaker Elijah Memusi
  4. Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang'
  5. Homabay Town MP Peter Kaluma
  6. ODM Chairman John Mbadi
  7. Nairobi Woman Rep. Esther Passaris
  8. Mombasa businessman Suleiman Shabhal
  9. Raila’s Campaign Spokesperson Prof Makau Mutua
  10. former Kenya Ambassador to the US Elkanah Odembo, and several members of the Campaign Secretariat.

Thomas Bosire

