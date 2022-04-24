How Raila spent time on the plane before landing in Washington DC

Updating his supporters of his activities, Mr Odinga shared that he had followed the Arsenal versus Manchester United, Premier League match on Saturday night, mid-air.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, who is an Arsenal fan, took the chance to cheer his team to victory. He also shared that Sundays, for him, are often spent watching football.

"When Arsenal beat ManU it always feels like the Lord’s Day," Raila remarked at the victory.

Pulse Live Kenya

The former Prime Minister and his delegation are expected to hold meetings with among others, senior US government officials, senior members of the United States Congress, and key African-American leaders. This is according to a statement earlier released by the campaign secretariat.

Raila will also meet and address Kenyans residing in the American Diaspora in a bid to rally their support for his presidential bid.

The ODM party leader and presidential hopeful is accompanied by Senior Counsel Martha Karua who is a possible deputy pick for Odinga.

The Narc-Kenya boss confirmed her presence on the US tour by posting on Twitter that she had landed at Dulles International Airport in Washington, DC.

Also accompanying Raila are:-