How to check Form One placement results and download admission letters online

Lynet Okumu Pulse Contributor

A form one student arrives at Kerugoya Boys Secondary School in Kirinyaga county accompanied by his parent. Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group
Education Cabinet secretary Ezekiel Machogu announced the eagerly awaited form one placement results for candidates that sat their KCPE exam in 2022.

According to CS Machogu, all eligible candidates have been placed in various national, extra county, and county schools across the country.

The criteria for placement of the 2022 KCPE candidates were based on merit, choice, and availability of space for the students.

The CS announced that all the students, parents, and guardians can now access and know the schools they have been placed in, either online or by sending sms through a USSD code.

Form One students reporting for admission to secondary school
Form One students reporting for admission to secondary school Pulse Live Kenya

To check the secondary school that you have selected to join in 2022 KCPE by the ministry online follow the steps below

To check the secondary school that you have selected to join in 2022 KCPE by the ministry through an SMS, follow the steps below

  • Go to your Messages App on your phone
  • Send an SMS with your KCPE index number to 22263 
  • You will receive a notification from the school you were selected to join
  • The SMS charges 25 shillings
  • The code works for both Safaricom, Airtel, and Telkom networks.
Form One students reporting for admission to secondary school
Form One students reporting for admission to secondary school Pulse Live Kenya

To download the form admission letter online, one must first log on to the official ministry of Education website.

Follow these steps after logging in

  • Click  Form One Selection
  • Click the school category selected to join (National, Extra, or County School)
  • Select the county and sub-county where the candidate took KCPE Exams 
  • Enter Index Number
  • Click submit
  • Click admission letter
  • Download to your computer 
  • Open it on your computer then click print
  • Take the admission letter to your Headteacher to stamp it for endorsement

If you are asked for a .go.ke email address and you are lost, kindly contact your headmaster to provide you with one so that you can download your admission letter.

Carry the stamped calling letter, original birth certificate, and a copy on the reporting date.

