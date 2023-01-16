How to check Form One placement results and download admission letters online

According to CS Machogu, all eligible candidates have been placed in various national, extra county, and county schools across the country.

The criteria for placement of the 2022 KCPE candidates were based on merit, choice, and availability of space for the students.

The CS announced that all the students, parents, and guardians can now access and know the schools they have been placed in, either online or by sending sms through a USSD code.

How to check Form One placement through web

To check the secondary school that you have selected to join in 2022 KCPE by the ministry online follow the steps below

Click here: https://education.go.ke/index.php/online-services/form-one-selection to log on to the website

Enter the Index number as per the category of the school

Enter the county and sub-county that the candidate sat for KCPE and follow the instructions.

How to check Form One placement through SMS

To check the secondary school that you have selected to join in 2022 KCPE by the ministry through an SMS, follow the steps below

Go to your Messages App on your phone

Send an SMS with your KCPE index number to 22263

You will receive a notification from the school you were selected to join

The SMS charges 25 shillings

The code works for both Safaricom, Airtel, and Telkom networks.

How to download Form One admission letter online

To download the form admission letter online, one must first log on to the official ministry of Education website.

Follow these steps after logging in

Click Form One Selection

Click the school category selected to join (National, Extra, or County School)

Select the county and sub-county where the candidate took KCPE Exams

Enter Index Number

Click submit

Click admission letter

Download to your computer

Open it on your computer then click print

Take the admission letter to your Headteacher to stamp it for endorsement

If you are asked for a .go.ke email address and you are lost, kindly contact your headmaster to provide you with one so that you can download your admission letter.