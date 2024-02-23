In a shocking turn of events, Velji Jayaben Jayeshikumar the wife of Jayesh Kumar Kanji, an Indian businessman whose body was found submerged in acid in Machakos County, has made a startling confession to the police.
Wife confesses her role in businessman Jayesh Kumar's murder
According to a confession obtained by investigators, the wife admitted to orchestrating the torture of her husband as a means of discipline
Jayeshikumar allegedly admitted to having a hand in the gruesome murder of her husband.
According to the confession obtained by investigators following her arrest on Wednesday, the wife confessed to orchestrating the torture of her husband as a means of discipline, stemming from domestic disputes at home.
However, she vehemently denied any intention of causing his death. The arrest of the wife came after an analysis of data records retrieved from one of the four suspects' phones who are currently being held by police.
Detectives uncovered communication between the wife and one of the suspects in custody indicating her involvement in the sinister plot leading up to the murder.
During the arraignment at Kibera Law Courts, Magistrate Irene Kahuya revealed chilling details of the murder plot.
The wife allegedly solicited the help of her husband's friend to assist in disciplining and torturing him due to their ongoing disagreements. Subsequently, the friend recruited others to carry out the heinous act.
Police investigations revealed that the friend was tasked with luring the deceased to the crime scene on Valentine's Day.
Once there, the businessman was savagely attacked with blunt objects before his assailants poured acid on his body in a bid to erase evidence of the crime.
However, their attempt to cover their tracks was futile as they left behind crucial evidence at the scene, leading to their swift apprehension by law enforcement authorities.
As the investigation unfolds, the wife remains in police custody to aid in unravelling the motive behind her husband's brutal murder.
Following a court application, she will be detained for 14 days to facilitate DNA testing at the crime scene and further analysis of phone records.
Police will also be looking into the immigration status of two of the suspects who are Indian nationals.
