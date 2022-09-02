RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

IEBC explains why Jose Carmago's name appeared on suspicious Form34A

Denis Mwangi

IEBC lawyers clashed with advocates representing Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga

IEBC lawyer Mahat Somane in court
IEBC lawyer Mahat Somane in court

IEBC lawyers clashed with advocates representing Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate over Form 34A obtained from Gacharaigu Primary School polling station in Muguru Ward, Kangema Constituency, Murang'a County.

Recommended articles

IEBC lawyer Mahat Somane was explaining why the name Jose Carmago was featured in a document presented by Julie Soweto, alleging interference in the transmission of the forms.

IEBC lawyer Mahat Somane
IEBC lawyer Mahat Somane Pulse Live Kenya

He said that the name appeared on the uploaded document because the presiding officer capture the particular Form34A on top of another document which contained the said name.

What Julie Soweto displayed in court with the name Jose Carmago was an overlay of Form 34A and not the original form,” Mahat stated.

The register of the QR code that was printed by Smartmatic International was printed in the name of Jose Camargo,” he added.

READ: CJ Koome lists 9 key issues that will make or break Raila vs Ruto case

He also produced the original the Form34A from Gacharaigu Primary School polling station for the judges' scrutiny.

The Azimio lawyers then pointed out that the agents had signed the form on August 7, 2022, two days before the voting day.

Siku ya nyani kufa miti yote huteleza. The UDA agent signed the Form 34A on the 7th of August before the election,” Senior Counsel Philip Murgor said.

Senior Counsel Philip Murgor at the Supreme Court during the 2022 presidential election petition
Senior Counsel Philip Murgor at the Supreme Court during the 2022 presidential election petition Pulse Live Kenya

However, their opponents contended that it was a clerical error, accusing the team led by Orengo of misleading the court and sensationalising matters.

Fred Ngatia, representing President-elect William Ruto, also claimed that the petitioners were shifting attention away from the issues that had been raised.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Martha Karua speaks after Supreme Court upholds Ruto's win

Martha Karua speaks after Supreme Court upholds Ruto's win

Supreme Court Upholds Ruto's election as president [List of judgements issued]

Supreme Court Upholds Ruto's election as president [List of judgements issued]

Uhuru summons first sitting of 13th Parliament

Uhuru summons first sitting of 13th Parliament

LIVE BLOG: Supreme Court verdict on Raila versus Ruto election case

LIVE BLOG: Supreme Court verdict on Raila versus Ruto election case

They played you all along - Babu Owino tells Raila

They played you all along - Babu Owino tells Raila

Supreme Court announces when to deliver judgement on presidential election petition

Supreme Court announces when to deliver judgement on presidential election petition

Obama wins Emmy Award for series featuring Kenya [Video]

Obama wins Emmy Award for series featuring Kenya [Video]

Reactions as Nakuru man is unceremoniously whisked away by Ruto’s security detail

Reactions as Nakuru man is unceremoniously whisked away by Ruto’s security detail

Judiciary issues update amid speculation on Supreme Court judgement

Judiciary issues update amid speculation on Supreme Court judgement

Trending

CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features

How to apply for NTSA digital number plates online and manually

Al Shabaab issue demands to President elect William Ruto in regards to Kenya Defence Forces presence in Somalia

Al Shabaab issue demands to Ruto, threaten attacks if not met

CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features

Details of Kenya's new number plates with hidden security features [Photos]

IEBC KIEMS kit in use

What the scrutiny of IEBC servers showed