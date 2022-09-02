IEBC explains why Jose Carmago's name appeared on suspicious Form34A

IEBC lawyer Mahat Somane was explaining why the name Jose Carmago was featured in a document presented by Julie Soweto, alleging interference in the transmission of the forms.

Pulse Live Kenya

He said that the name appeared on the uploaded document because the presiding officer capture the particular Form34A on top of another document which contained the said name.

“What Julie Soweto displayed in court with the name Jose Carmago was an overlay of Form 34A and not the original form,” Mahat stated.

“The register of the QR code that was printed by Smartmatic International was printed in the name of Jose Camargo,” he added.

He also produced the original the Form34A from Gacharaigu Primary School polling station for the judges' scrutiny.

The Azimio lawyers then pointed out that the agents had signed the form on August 7, 2022, two days before the voting day.

“Siku ya nyani kufa miti yote huteleza. The UDA agent signed the Form 34A on the 7th of August before the election,” Senior Counsel Philip Murgor said.

However, their opponents contended that it was a clerical error, accusing the team led by Orengo of misleading the court and sensationalising matters.