3 towns red-zoned as gov't kicks off aerial surveillance ahead of elections

Amos Robi

The move by the National Security Council will see more resource mobilisation in the areas

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i addressing presser after security meeting in Nakuru county
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i addressing presser after security meeting in Nakuru county

The National Security Council has approved the deployment of more security forces in some areas ahead of the General Election.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said the areas had been determined by the council as vulnerable to disturbance. He said the Ministry had noted anxiety in the regions and the decision was reached after consultations with security apparatus as well as a review of security reports from all the counties.

“Following approval by the National Security Council for additional resources, security services will bolster deployment of personnel and equipment including aerial assets in Molo, Kuresoi, Eldoret and other areas in the country mapped out as vulnerable to disturbance,” Matiang’i said.

READ : 8 suspects detained in relation to threatening leaflets in Uasin Gishu

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i Pulse Live Kenya

The CS said further said residents were going to see more patrols by the officers as including air surveillance clarifying that the security agents were not after causing any chaos.

“We have teams on the ground that have been working here for a long time that why we were able to quickly arrest suspects in connection to the circulation of the leaflets. You are going to see increased deployment and patrol of more of our General Service Unit (GSU) teams here.

"They are not here for any particular aggression, wananchi should be calm and confident that we will go ahead with the elections without a problem,” Dr Matiang’i noted.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika
Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika Pulse Live Kenya

The directive was, however, not well received by a section of Kenya Kwanza politicians from the Rift Valley as they read mischief from the move. Nakuru gubernatorial aspirant Susan Kihika said recent leaflets found circulating in the region did not justify the heavy security deployment in the region.

READ: Calls to close bars on the eve of election day

"Ridiculous, Fred Matinag'i's goal is to create tension in Nakuru. Nakuru is peaceful no justificitaion for deploying GSU to Molo & Kuresoi. The intention is to suppress the vote in our strongholds. Same idiots are behind the inciting leaflets as an excuse to deploy GSU! Shameless," said Senator Kihika.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

