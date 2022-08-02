3 towns red-zoned as gov't kicks off aerial surveillance ahead of elections

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said the areas had been determined by the council as vulnerable to disturbance. He said the Ministry had noted anxiety in the regions and the decision was reached after consultations with security apparatus as well as a review of security reports from all the counties.

“Following approval by the National Security Council for additional resources, security services will bolster deployment of personnel and equipment including aerial assets in Molo, Kuresoi, Eldoret and other areas in the country mapped out as vulnerable to disturbance,” Matiang’i said.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i

The CS said further said residents were going to see more patrols by the officers as including air surveillance clarifying that the security agents were not after causing any chaos.

“We have teams on the ground that have been working here for a long time that why we were able to quickly arrest suspects in connection to the circulation of the leaflets. You are going to see increased deployment and patrol of more of our General Service Unit (GSU) teams here.

"They are not here for any particular aggression, wananchi should be calm and confident that we will go ahead with the elections without a problem,” Dr Matiang’i noted.

The directive was, however, not well received by a section of Kenya Kwanza politicians from the Rift Valley as they read mischief from the move. Nakuru gubernatorial aspirant Susan Kihika said recent leaflets found circulating in the region did not justify the heavy security deployment in the region.