Joy at Kibos school for the blind as Jambojet donate foodstuff and school equipment

Kibos Primary School for the Blind serves over 200 students who have total blindness or visual impairment as well as an intellectual disability. School principal Caroline Templer commonly referred to as Mama Yao expressed her gratitude to Jambojet for their continued support.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Jambojet has on many occasions gone out of its way to provide foodstuffs that more often than not last through an entire school term. Aside from foodstuffs, they have managed to donate braille papers as well as printers, which we truly appreciate,” said Principal Templer.

Karanja Ndegwa, CEO of Jambojet revealed the school was part of their Sustainability Program, hence the need to support them as much as possible. “It is our duty to support and give back to the community because the Kisumu market has been great for us in terms of business. The least we can do is support a school like Kibos just to say thank you.”

Pulse Live Kenya

Aside from donating foodstuffs and school equipment, CEO Ndegwa as well as Titus Oboogi, Head of Sales and Marketing joined Jambojet staff and teachers in their annual tree planting exercise, which is part of the airline's mission to protect, restore and sustainably manage forests across the country.

“We as an airline realised the impact of the air transport industry on the environment. It is no secret that global warming is a concern in most parts of the world, therefore as Jambojet we try to contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions through planting trees,” said Oboogi.

Ojuka George, the deputy head teacher of the school, highlighted how grateful the school was to Jambojet categorically stating, that through the planting of trees, the airline has played a critical role in beautifying the school as well as providing enough shade for the students.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Jambojet joined us for a tree planting exercise last year and as you can see the trees they grew have flourished. I am positive that these new seedlings will sprout and produce much-needed cloud cover, especially during the hot and humid season,” said Ojuka.

It is worth noting that Reuben Kigame studied at Kibos Primary School for the blind. Kigame, who joined the school-aged seven often credits the institution for helping him explore the world of music where he ultimately developed and nurtured his musical talents.